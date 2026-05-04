PWHLPA President Laura Stacey Surprised, But Proud Of The Expansion Process

“And obviously, the way we work together with the league, I think it's not easy," Stacey continued. "We obviously go back and forth a lot, but at the end of the day, we have the same goals in mind, and that's to grow this league and also to keep players happy and to put players at the forefront. So, there's always things that you're going to want to tweak or make better the next time. But in general, I guess I would say I'm proud of the group for standing through it all and trying to come up with something that kind of fulfills both parties.”