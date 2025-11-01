Friday Five: Icemen, Creatures Of The Swamp And Monsters Headline Halloween ECHL Action

Some teams were tricked, others had treats. Either way, it was an action-packed slate of spook-tacular games in the ECHL. Let’s get right to the Friday Five top performances.

Luke Cavallin: Maine Mariners

The former Trois-Rivieres Lions goaltender, who signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins last July led the Maine Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Adirondack Thunder in a shootout at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Xander Lamppa's goal in the seventh round of the shootout was the difference. Cavallin, who led Trois-Rivieres to the 2025 Kelly Cup Championship and was playoff MVP, stopped six of seven shooters to anchor the comeback win.

After Adirondack’s Brandon McManus put his team ahead 1-0 midway through the opening period, Jacob Perreault finally tied things up less than five minutes into the third when he crashed the net and finished a pass from Brooklyn Kalmikov. The game advanced through 60 minutes and overtime still tied 1-1.

After McManus scored for Adirondack in the first round, Kalmikov tied things up in round two, remaining a perfect 5-for-5 in his ECHL shootout career.

From there, Cavallin and Thunder netminder Tyler Brennan traded saves until Lamppa's forehand deke in the seventh round made it through. Cavallin stopped Justin Taylor to clinch the win.

Carter Savoie: Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Savoie notched a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the third period, and also registered an assist to guide the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 3-2 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears. It was the Swamp Rabbits’ first win on home ice this season.

At 4:59 of the first period, Savoie picked up an assist on Tristan De Jong’s first goal as a pro. Savoie’s shot banked off of Keaton Mastrodonato and in an open area near the Solar Bears net. De Jong skated in off the blue line and backhanded it past Harrison Meneghin, giving the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead.

After Orlando evened the score 1-1, Savoie answered 79 seconds later on the first Swamp Rabbits power play, blasting a howitzer of a one-timer from the right off of a Tim Lovell feed to put the Swamp Rabbits back in front 2-1 with 5:36 left in the opening frame.

Savoie notched his third point, forcing a steal on the attacking blue line and finishing with a five hole slip past Meneghin to expand the lead to 3-1 with 6:04 left in regulation.

The Solar Bears narrowed the gap to 3-2 with 4:10 left, but Greenville held on for the victory.

Riku Ishida: Bloomington Bison

Ishida scored two goals, both on the power play, to lead the Bison past the Kalamazoo Wings 4-2 at Grossinger Motors Arena.

With the game tied 1-1 in the middle frame, Ishida fired in a one-timer that stemmed from the far wall with assists credited to Shane Ott and Kyle Jackson.

Just over six minutes later, Ishida scored on a similar play from Jackson and Eddie Matsushima for a 3-1 Bison advantage.

The K-Wings tried to fight back, however, cutting the margin to 3-2 on a tip-in with five minutes remaining in the middle frame.

Bloomington stiffened defensively in the third, and Jackson put the game out of reach on a scramble in front of the net that was upheld after review with just over six minutes remaining in regulation for the 4-2 final.

Bennett MacArthur: Jacksonville Icemen

In a 3-2 triumph over the Utah Grizzlies, MacArthur tallied twice for the Jacksonville Icemen.

After Utah struck first, MacArthur found the back of the net for a power-play goal at 18:58 of the 1st period to tie it at 1-1. Matteo Constantini entered the zone and slipped a drop pass to Peter Bajkov, who found MacArthur on the back door for the equalizer.

MacArthur potted another marker with the man advantage for his second goal of the game and fourth of the season for a 2-1 Jacksonville lead with 12:55 remaining in the second stanza.

Constantini split the defense and found a streaking MacArthur for a tap-in goal on the back door. Aidan Fulp picked up the secondary assist.

The two teams traded goals, but the Icemen came away with the win.

Kevin Wall: Tahoe Knight Monsters

After dropping their previous matchup to the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday, the Tahoe Knight Monsters got revenge with a 5-2 win on Friday. Kevin Wall helped the cause by lighting the lamp twice.

Wall opened the scoring at the 9:54 mark of the opening frame off a beautiful feed from Casey Bailey and Trent Swick to make it 1-0 Tahoe.

After Idaho jumped in front 2-1 in the second period, Wall would find his second goal of the night on a loose puck in front of the net, and Jake McGrew would tally on the power play at 9:49 to give the Knight Monsters a 3-2 lead.

Bailey would score in the third period, and Mike O’Leary would tack on an empty-netter for his first goal of the season for the 5-2 victory.

