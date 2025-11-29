Friday Five: LaFontaine, Luypen And Others Shine On Black Friday

Black Friday saw plenty of highlights to be thankful for in the ECHL. Here’s our Friday Five top performances of the night.

Jack LaFontaine: Kansas City Mavericks

It was a disappointing Black Friday at Cable Dahmer Arena for the Wichita Thunder, thanks to Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Jack LaFontaine.

The netminder stopped all 19 shots he faced in a 1-0 shutout of the Thunder on the road.

David Cotton scored the lone goal of the contest in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Matt Davis suffered the tough loss, stopping 30 of 31 shots.

Wichita was outshot by a wide margin in the first period, 14-3. Both goalies held their ground and it went scoreless into the second. The Mavericks broke the ice at 3:59 as Tian Rask was assessed the first minor penalty of the evening for high-sticking. Cotton redirected a shot from Marcus Crawford and beat Davis to make it 1-0.

In the third, Wichita had a carry-over power play after Luke Loheit was called for a cross check at 19:22 of the second. The Thunder were unsuccessful on the opportunity.

Wichita was awarded another chance at 7:31 when Jimmy Glynn was whistled for a hook. The Mavericks held the Thunder power play at bay, killing off all three chances.

Davis was pulled with just over a minute to go in the contest, but LaFontaine didn’t allow the equalizer.

Jalen Luypen: South Carolina Stingrays

Luypen tallied two goals including the game-tying goal in a 5-4 Stingrays overtime victory over the Greensboro Gargoyles.

Trailing by two in the 3rd period, the Stingrays overcame the multi-goal deficit, tying the game with 45 seconds left in regulation before coming out on top in overtime at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 5,960 fans.

With the Rays trailing 3-1 in the second period, Luypen scored his first goal of the night with 2:07 left in the frame to cut the deficit to 3-2 heading into the 2nd intermission.

Greensboro got the two-goal lead back before Kyler Kupka, who also had two goals on the night, cut the score to 4-3 with just over seven minutes remaining.

The Stingrays pulled their goalie to bring out the extra attacker, and got an equalizer late. Connor Moore let a shot go from the point that Luypen deflected past Greensboro netminder, Nikita Quapp, with 45 seconds remaining regulation, tying the game at four and sending the North Charleston Coliseum into a frenzy.

Kaden Bohlsen netted the game-winner for the Stingrays to complete the 5-4 comeback victory in overtime.

Scooter Brickey: Wheeling Nailers

Brickey netted the first two goals of his professional career, while Cole Tymkin also posted a two-goal night in a 5-2 Nailers win in Toledo against the Walleye.

Wheeling exploded with three goals in a span of 1:39 in the first period. With a 1-0 lead, Brickey drilled his first professional goal into the right side of the net for a 2-0 advantage.

Brickey tallied the Nailers’ final goal of the night on a power play. Matthew Quercia took a feed along the goal line from Connor Lockhart, then immediately snapped a pass of his own to Brickey, who powered home his second of the contest.

Jake Smith earned his sixth win in a row with 30 saves in net for the Nailers, who improved to a league-leading 13-3-0 on the year.

Harrison Blaisdell: Allen Americans

Blaisdell had two goals in Allen’s 4-2 win in Salt Lake City over the Utah Grizzlies for their second straight victory in the three-game series.

The Americans jumped on the board first in the opening frame as Spencer Asuchak won a puck battle in front of the Utah net and passed the puck to Blaisdell, who used a screen to beat Grizzlies goalie Dylan Wells through the five-hole for his fourth goal of the season and a 1-0 Allen lead.

The Harrison Blaisdell show was not done in the first frame as Quinn Warmuth’s pass found Blaisdell’s stick. He fired a shot from the right circle that beat Dylan Wells to give Allen a 2-0 lead.

The Americans added another goal before Utah cut into the lead with two of their own. Colby McAuley scored his second goal in as many games to get the lead back to 4-2. The game got physical in the final frame, but no goals were scored, and the Americans went on to take the game 4-2.

Reece Newkirk: Orlando Solar Bears

Newkirk scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Orlando’s 5-4 win over the Jacksonville Icemen.

After Jacksonville took a 2-1 lead, Newkirk got his first apple of the evening on Spencer Kersten’s seventh goal of the year to knot the score 2-2 at 7:58 of the middle frame.

Newkirk also assisted on the go-ahead goal to put Orlando in the lead 3-2 on Milo Roelens’ backdoor tally.

The Icemen came back to tie the game 4-4 after Orlando had built a two-goal advantage. Newkirk scored the game-winner, his fourth goal of the season, with 36 seconds left in regulation. The call on the ice was originally ruled a no-goal but was overturned after review.