Switzerland Announces Olympic Roster for Milan–Cortina

Switzerland has unveiled its roster for the Milan–Cortina Olympics. The squad features a mix of NHL players and talent from the domestic National League. The roster is highlighted by established NHL contributors such as Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi and New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier.

Swiss head coach Patrick Fischer commented on the selection as the roster was unveiled.

“The decision of who would make the Olympic team was anything but easy for us on the coaching staff, as we have a great number of outstanding players. We are convinced that we have succeeded in finding a well-balanced mix — a team that combines experience, physical toughness, intensity, and talent.

We are a unit that sticks together and works with full passion toward one goal. The players know our philosophy and our system down to the smallest detail. On the ice, we will give everything to fight for the medals as a team. We have shown that over the past two years with our World Championship silver medals,” says head coach Patrick Fischer.

Swiss Ice Hockey Federation sporting director Lars Weibel also commented on the roster following its announcement, emphasizing the strength of bringing an experienced and competitive team to the upcoming Olympics.

“Olympic Games featuring the best players in the world are something truly special. For us as a federation, it is a great privilege to be part of this stage and to be able to field an experienced team with a high level of quality. The excitement across the entire organization is palpable. We are ready, both on and off the ice, to take on this challenge and represent Switzerland at the highest level.”

Team Switzerland Olympic Roster

Goaltenders

Reto Berra, Fribourg (NL)

Leonardo Genoni, Zug (NL)

Akira Schmid, Vegas Golden Knights (NHL)

Defensemen

Tim Berni, Genève (NL)

Michael Fora, Davos (NL)

Andrea Glauser, Fribourg (NL)

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators (NHL)

Dean Kukan, Zurich (NL)

Christian Marti, Zurich (NL)

J.J. Moser, Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL)

Jonas Siegenthaler, New Jersey Devils (NHL)

Forwards

Sven Andrighetto, Zurich (NL)

Christoph Bertschy, Fribourg (NL)

Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings (NHL)

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils (NHL)

Ken Jager, Lausanne (NL)

Simon Knak, Davos (NL)

Philipp Kurashev, San Jose Sharks (NHL)

Denis Malgin, Zurich (NL)

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (NHL)

Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets (NHL)

Damien Riat, Lausanne (NL)

Sandro Schmid, Fribourg (NL)

Pius Suter, St. Louis Blues (NHL)

Calvin Thurkauf, Lugano (NL)

