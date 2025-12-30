The Top San Jose Sharks Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The San Jose Sharks are in the midst of their rebuild. Of course, young stars like Macklin Celebrini and Michael Misa are rightfully in the public eye. However, many lesser known San Jose Sharks prospects are lighting up college hockey. Here are four of the most prominent San Jose selections in the NCAA.

Cole McKinney: Forward, University of Michigan. 2025 2nd Round, 53rd Overall.

Compete level and effort are common buzzwords among hockey coaches, sometimes to the point of cliché. However, Cole McKinney takes them to heart, playing the game with intention while giving 100% every night. McKinney’s motor never stops, no matter what zone of the ice he is in. He is constantly attacking the opposition, pressuring them to make split second decisions that often result in turnovers. This gives McKinney and his fellow Wolverines golden opportunities to score, which he did often last season as a member of the USNTDP U18 squad. Through 60 games, McKinney notched a team high 34 assists and 61 points while tying for first with 27 goals. McKinney is adjusting well to the NCAA but is still a bit raw. Give the Chicago kid some time, and he should progress!

Joey Muldowney: Forward, University of Connecticut. 2022 6th Round,172nd Overall.

I’ve had my eye on Muldowney days since his prep school at the Nichols School. Explosive then, and I am pleased to see that he has retained that spark through juniors and into his collegiate career. Muldowney is an alternate captain at the University of Connecticut and was one of the initial players named to the U.S. Collegiate Selects Team for the 2025 Spengler Cup. He’s been a large part of the Huskies’ success in the first half of the season, combining solid edgework, a wicked shot, and great vision. I am very intrigued to see what Muldowney takes from his time in Europe back to the NCAA and how it translates to on ice success.

Eric Pohlkamp: Defenseman, University of Denver. 2023 5th Round, 132nd Overall.

Pohlkamp checks all the boxes as a defenseman. He’s got solid size, produces consistently, and throws his body around like he’s in a mosh pit. The junior blueliner leads all defensemen with 12 goals through 19 outings, providing a 200 foot presence for the Pioneers. Pohlkamp is an incredibly versatile player who could easily play professional hockey at the end of his junior season, but an extra year pursuing a National Championship wouldn’t hurt his development either.

Zack Sharp: Defenseman, Western Michigan University. 2025 4th Round, 124th Overall

If you want a reliable and fiery defenseman, then Zack Sharp is your guy. He plays an intense shutdown role on the blue line while also helping to contribute on the score sheet when called upon. Talking with him at the 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off, he told me he has been focusing on activating as the late man on rushes. Given he has exceeded his freshman year point total just 15 games into the 2025-26 Campaign, I’d say he has succeeded so far. Sharp said he learned how to be a pro from being at the Sharks development camp this past summer. “I learned about the day to day life,” Sharp said. “Just how to treat your body, eat right, and train, a lot of stuff off the ice.” If Sharp continues to refine his off ice performance and couples it with his intensity, he could carve out a role for himself at the professional level.

Honorable Mentions: David Klee, Reese Laubach, Brandon Svoboda