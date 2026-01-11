The Top Winnipeg Jets Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

Fresh off an 11 game losing streak, the Winnipeg Jets are energized and hoping to climb the standings in the Central Division. If they do end up making the playoffs, perhaps some of their collegiate prospects could provide reinforcements.
Hockey coaches at all levels tell players to keep their heads up and look up ice. Sascha Boumedienne makes this his bread and butter. The sophomore defenseman constantly evaluates his options with or without the puck. Boumedienne’s vision allows him to slip inside of opponents or plaster them to the wall. Despite Boston University having a down season so far, Boumedienne is on track to meet or exceed his 13 points from last year while holding down his second pairing role. Boumedienne rejoined the Terriers in the new year after representing his native Sweden at the 2025 World Juniors. As Boston University tries to bounce back in 2026, Boumedienne’s vision could prove invaluable.
Creativity fuels Garrett Brown. No matter where he is on the ice, Brown is looking to dial something up to help his teammates out. The blueliner attacks the middle of the ice on breakouts, utilizing stop and go speed to confuse opponents. Brown has also refined his checking, making it more precise and less reckless, resulting in an almost 33% drop in penalty minutes from this point last season. At the time of publication, the Jets’ AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose hold third place in the Central Division. If Brown decides to go pro after this collegiate season, he could make an impact for the Moose in their push for a playoff spot.
Connor Levis thrives in the transition game. He has incredible awareness for give and go plays. When these plays are executed, they greatly improve rushes up ice while providing higher grade opportunities. Additionally, Levis understands the professional game better than most collegiate players, playing two games with the Manitoba Moose on an Amateur Tryout after the conclusion of his junior career. Now at Bowling Green State, I’ve been impressed with Levis’ uptick in goal scoring, especially for being more of a pass heavy player. As a fourth line player in his freshman year, Levis has four goals and an assist through 17 games. This is significant because in prior seasons, Levis’ numbers have trended the opposite way, with more assists than goals. As Levis moves up the lineup, I anticipate his production will increase.
Nehring has really hit his stride since coming to Western Michigan. His close to point per game freshman year was capped off with an NCAA Championship and Nehring has continued his progression throughout his sophomore season. I saw this firsthand at the 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face Off, where Nehring was a game changing player, notching 3 points (1 goal + 2 assists) during the two game tournament. Nehring weaves his way through defenders before going right to the front of the net, potting important tallies. I anticipate him being important for the Broncos as they work to repeat as NCAA Champions.
Bonus: Edison Engle. Defenseman Brantford Bulldogs. Committed to The Ohio State University. 2025 6th Round, 188th Overall.
Although a couple of years away from joining the Buckeyes, Engle shows a lot of promise. I had many opportunities to observe Engle’s game last season while he was a member of the Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL. He is a magician with the puck, faking passes left and right while making you respect his shot. Engle has only gotten better since arriving in the OHL almost doubling his point total from Des Moines in roughly the same amount of games with Brantford. I’ll be keeping a close eye on Engle as he develops.