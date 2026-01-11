The Top Winnipeg Jets Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

Connor Levis thrives in the transition game. He has incredible awareness for give and go plays. When these plays are executed, they greatly improve rushes up ice while providing higher grade opportunities. Additionally, Levis understands the professional game better than most collegiate players, playing two games with the Manitoba Moose on an Amateur Tryout after the conclusion of his junior career. Now at Bowling Green State, I’ve been impressed with Levis’ uptick in goal scoring, especially for being more of a pass heavy player. As a fourth line player in his freshman year, Levis has four goals and an assist through 17 games. This is significant because in prior seasons, Levis’ numbers have trended the opposite way, with more assists than goals. As Levis moves up the lineup, I anticipate his production will increase.