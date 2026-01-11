Logo
NCAA Hockey Roundtable
The Top Winnipeg Jets Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

Frank Zawrazky
8h
Updated at Jan 11, 2026, 17:40
Take a look at some collegiate prospects waiting for their chance on the tarmac with the Winnipeg Jets

Fresh off an 11 game losing streak, the Winnipeg Jets are energized and hoping to climb the standings in the Central Division. If they do end up making the playoffs, perhaps some of their collegiate prospects could provide reinforcements. 

Feb 25, 2025; Storrs, CT, USA; Boston University defenseman Sascha Boumedienne (78) returns the puck against UConn during the second period at Toscano Family Ice Forum. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn ImagesFeb 25, 2025; Storrs, CT, USA; Boston University defenseman Sascha Boumedienne (78) returns the puck against UConn during the second period at Toscano Family Ice Forum. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Sascha Boumedienne: Defenseman, Boston University. 2025 1st Round 28th Overall.

Hockey coaches at all levels tell players to keep their heads up and look up ice. Sascha Boumedienne makes this his bread and butter. The sophomore defenseman constantly evaluates his options with or without the puck. Boumedienne’s vision allows him to slip inside of opponents or plaster them to the wall. Despite Boston University having a down season so far, Boumedienne is on track to meet or exceed his 13 points from last year while holding down his second pairing role. Boumedienne rejoined the Terriers in the new year after representing his native Sweden at the 2025 World Juniors. As Boston University tries to bounce back in 2026, Boumedienne’s vision could prove invaluable.

Apr 10, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Denver Pioneers defenseman Garrett Brown (5) controls the puck against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first period of the Frozen Four college ice hockey national semifinals at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn ImagesApr 10, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Denver Pioneers defenseman Garrett Brown (5) controls the puck against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first period of the Frozen Four college ice hockey national semifinals at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Garrett Brown: Defenseman, University of Denver. 2022 4th Round, 99th Overall.

Creativity fuels Garrett Brown. No matter where he is on the ice, Brown is looking to dial something up to help his teammates out. The blueliner attacks the middle of the ice on breakouts, utilizing stop and go speed to confuse opponents. Brown has also refined his checking, making it more precise and less reckless, resulting in an almost 33% drop in penalty minutes from this point last season. At the time of publication, the Jets’ AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose hold third place in the Central Division. If Brown decides to go pro after this collegiate season, he could make an impact for the Moose in their push for a playoff spot.

Connor Levis: Forward, Bowling Green State University. 2023 7th Round, 210th Overall.

Connor Levis thrives in the transition game. He has incredible awareness for give and go plays. When these plays are executed, they greatly improve rushes up ice while providing higher grade opportunities. Additionally, Levis understands the professional game better than most collegiate players, playing two games with the Manitoba Moose on an Amateur Tryout after the conclusion of his junior career. Now at Bowling Green State, I’ve been impressed with Levis’ uptick in goal scoring, especially for being more of a pass heavy player. As a fourth line player in his freshman year, Levis has four goals and an assist through 17 games. This is significant because in prior seasons, Levis’ numbers have trended the opposite way, with more assists than goals. As Levis moves up the lineup, I anticipate his production will increase.

Zach Nehring: Forward, Western Michigan University. 2023 3rd Round, 82nd Overall.

Western Michigan right wing Zach Nehring (8) and Wisconsin left wing Bruno Idzan (91) collide along the boards in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off championship game Monday, December 29, 2025, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.&nbsp;© Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal SentinelWestern Michigan right wing Zach Nehring (8) and Wisconsin left wing Bruno Idzan (91) collide along the boards in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off championship game Monday, December 29, 2025, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.&nbsp;© Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Nehring has really hit his stride since coming to Western Michigan. His close to point per game freshman year was capped off with an NCAA Championship and Nehring has continued his progression throughout his sophomore season. I saw this firsthand at the 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face Off, where Nehring was a game changing player, notching 3 points (1 goal + 2 assists) during the two game tournament. Nehring weaves his way through defenders before going right to the front of the net, potting important tallies. I anticipate him being important for the Broncos as they work to repeat as NCAA Champions.

Bonus: Edison Engle. Defenseman Brantford Bulldogs. Committed to The Ohio State University. 2025 6th Round, 188th Overall.

Although a couple of years away from joining the Buckeyes, Engle shows a lot of promise. I had many opportunities to observe Engle’s game last season while he was a member of the Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL. He is a magician with the puck, faking passes left and right while making you respect his shot. Engle has only gotten better since arriving in the OHL almost doubling his point total from Des Moines in roughly the same amount of games with Brantford. I’ll be keeping a close eye on Engle as he develops.

