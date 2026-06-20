2026 NHL Draft: Ferrari's 'My Guys' Include Stenberg, Preston And Valentini
Aside from the consensus ranking of prospects for the upcoming 2026 NHL draft, expert Tony Ferrari has his "My Guys." Here is a list of prospects that Ferrari has enjoyed analyzing throughout the season, from players projected to be selected early in the draft or could go undrafted.
The 2026 NHL draft class is one of the most interesting classes we’ve seen in recent years.
It’s a draft class with plenty of talent at the top, headlined by some highly impressive wingers and a depth of defensemen that we haven’t seen in quite some time. Some have called it an underwhelming class because of the lack of centers, but overall, this year’s draft is pretty solid despite that fact.
One thing that happens every single year, as I do my analysis of the NHL draft class, is the unavoidable reality that some players simply become "My Guys". Simply put, they are players that I’ve found myself higher on or just liking more than most.
Not every one of these players will be NHL superstars, and some might not even make it to the NHL, but they are guys that have made this year’s draft analysis quite fun.
Some players were among My Guys early in the year, but everyone in the draft world seems to have caught up.
A player like Alberts Smits was someone who I argued could be the best defenseman in the draft early in the year, and now he’s firmly in the conversation. I kept faith in Adam Novotny even when he had a slow start in the OHL, and now he’s a fairly highly ranked prospect because once he was comfortable in the league, he excelled.
Let’s take a look at a few of the players who are among My Guys at the end of the season as we approach the 2026 NHL draft, less than a week from now.
Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda (Swe.)
From early on this season, Ivar Stenberg has been the number one prospect on my board. It’s become razor-thin as the season wore on, but in every ranking released to this point, Stenberg has been the No. 1 player.
Stenberg plays such a complete game, impacting play in nearly every facet of the game. He may not have the 100-point upside that Gavin McKenna has, but if he’s around 85 points and making positive impacts in the defensive zone, transition and on the forecheck as well, then there is more overall value.
Stenberg was fantastic against men in the SHL and at the World Championship this year, proving he might be ready for the NHL as soon as this fall.
Mathis Preston, LW, Vancouver (WHL)
The points weren’t there, but the high-octane game and pace that Mathis Preston plays at still intrigue me. His season wasn’t what anyone expected, as he dealt with an underwhelming supporting cast and then injury after he was traded. Preston is better than the stat line showed this year.
We saw glimpses of the player that he’s capable of being at the U-18 World Championship with his pace and offensive skill. Preston has a great shot that makes him a threat to score just about anywhere in the offensive zone. If he can consistently get to the middle more often, he has the potential to be an impact scorer at the next level.
Vertti Svensk, D, SaiPa (Finland)
The first player on this list who could legitimately go undrafted is Vertti Svensk. He is a player who simply brought me joy when I watched him play this year. His skating is elite, and some of the concerns with his processing are widely overblown in my opinion. There are going to be defensemen drafted in the first round who have made more questionable decisions than Svensk.
Drafting Svensk would be a bet on his tools, and it’s one I’d be willing to take. He played forward at times in the latter portion of the year and looked decent on the wing because of his skating and puck handling.
Although there is probably a longer development pathway for Svensk, he has the pace and skating, as well as some nifty passing and creativity, that could make it worth it.
Adam Valentini, LW, Michigan (NCAA)
From the time he arrived in Ann Arbor to play for the Michigan Wolverines, Adam Valentini has had to prove everyone wrong because of his size. He also seemed to have angered some scouts by bailing on the OHL to go to the NCAA when a spot opened up. To put it kindly, Valentini has had to battle more than just his opponents on the ice.
Thankfully, the left winger has always played with a non-stop motor and an intellect that allows him to impact the game all over the ice. Valentini truly "has that dawg in him."
He’s a battler along the boards and on the forecheck. His shot is good, and he is a funnel to the middle as a playmaker, consistently looking to put teammates in good positions.
If Valentini were bigger and he hadn’t had the change of heart situation pre-season, he likely ends up being a mid-first-rounder.
Tomas Galvas, D, Liberec (Cze.)
I just can’t quit Tomas Galvas. The Czech defender was an absolute stud at the World Junior Championship this year, and whenever I’ve seen him in the Czech league, he continues to bring the two-way impact that NHL teams covet.
The issue remains that he’s a sub-6-foot defenseman, but teams seem to be more open to his game than ever after watching just how good he was defensively, using his elite feet to pressure and strip pucks before the attack even becomes dangerous.
Galvas remains an excellent passer and a player who can facilitate from the blueline. If an NHL club does give him a shot, it would be unsurprising to me to see him take over an AHL power play as soon as next season.
Galvas, 20, deserves to be drafted, and if someone takes the chance in his third year of eligibility, they could be rewarded with a player more effective than some defenders drafted in the first round this year.
Jaxon Cover, LW, London (OHL)
The potential of a player like Jaxon Cover is enticing to say the least. Primarily playing roller hockey until his teenage years, Cover transitioned to ice just a few years ago, and his growth in that time has been impressive.
He’s transferred over the speed and puck handling that made him a prodigy on the roller hockey circuit, and he’s beginning to realize his physical gifts as well now that he is able to play hockey with contact.
If Cover can fully acknowledge his potential, improve some of the finer detail areas of his game, and he continues to be the elite athlete that he has shown himself to be, he could be the steal of the draft, depending on where he is selected. Every time I’ve watched Cover, he just seems to get it a bit more, and I’m banking on that continuing over the next couple of years.
Casper Juustovaara Karlsson, C/W, Lulea (Swe.)
There is a very good chance Casper Juustovaara Karlsson isn’t drafted because he’s a 5-foot-9 center who plays the game like a third-liner, looking to get involved in every aspect of the game and outworking everyone on the opposing team.
He’s truly one of the most fearless players in this draft class, going into corners or attacking the net off puck to bang in rebounds with regularity. He reads the ice so well, and that should make him a player worth drafting.
Unfortunately, his size is an issue, and even though I would throw a later round pick at him to get him in my system in hopes that he keeps being as fearless as he is, an NHL team likely doesn’t want to commit an asset like a draft pick on CJK.
We could very well hear his name again in a few years as a European free agent looking to make the jump to North America, or just a guy who is playing at a high level in Sweden. Regardless, CJK needed to get some love here because more people should at least be talking about him.
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