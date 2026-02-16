Can Anyone – Or Anything – Stop Canada Record-Breaker Marie-Philip Poulin?

Marie-Philip Poulin is considered not only the best women's hockey player right now but likely ever.
Earlier in the 2026 Olympics, however, Poulin suffered a right knee injury in a game against Czechia, missing Canada's final two preliminary round games.
While she's certainly not fully healthy, Poulin was the difference again for Canada in the Olympic women's hockey semifinals.
In fact, without Poulin, Canada may have suffered the most embarrassing upset in national team history.
Her two goals were the only offense Canada could muster, holding on to a 2-1 win over Switzerland to advance to face Team USA for gold.
Prior to the game, Poulin was transported to the rink on a golf cart to avoid walking, as she's still in noticeable pain. On Canada's bench, she could be seen wincing in discomfort numerous times.
Her goals against the Swiss were the 19th and 20th goals of Poulin's Olympic career, breaking Hayley Wickenheiser's all-time Canadian Olympic goal-scoring record of 18 goals.
A few shifts after scoring her second of the game, Poulin levelled Switzerland's Laura Zimmermann, showing that, regardless of her health, nothing would change her style of play, featuring physical and offensive impact.
The play was originally deemed a five-minute major but was downgraded to a two-minute minor after a review. After being penalized for the hit, Poulin was seen yelling animatedly and banging on the glass from the box when she felt the officials missed a call against the Swiss. Her intensity level is unmatched, which is something the USA will need to caution themselves against.
In past matchups, including recent World Championship contests, an upset Poulin often results in an immediate turn of the tide, followed by a goal and Canadian momentum.
When Poulin returns to the PWHL next week with the Montreal Victoire, there's no telling if she'll be able to continue her season or if she'll avoid time on long-term injured reserve.
For the time being, however, nothing will stand between Marie-Philip Poulin and the chance to play for her fourth Olympic gold medal.
Marie-Philip Poulin is the most clutch goal-scorer in international hockey history. Poulin has appeared in four Olympic gold medal games since 2010, and she's scored in all four.
It includes the Olympic gold medal-winning goal in 2010, 2014 and 2022. There simply is no other player in the world, in men's or women's hockey, with the big-game scoring history of Poulin.
It's the reason she's known as 'Captain Clutch,' and it's the reason that despite Team USA's dominance over Canada over the last year, the Americans will not underestimate Canada in Italy.
Canada will need heroics against the United States, which Poulin can provide, and the United States will need to mitigate her impact to cap off their dominant tournament.
The last time Canada beat the United States in international competition was at the 2024 World Championship on American soil in Utica, N.Y. In that game, Poulin scored twice. Her second came following a now-infamous stare down after Poulin was assessed a penalty for an illegal hit, where she had to watch American captain Hilary Knight score to give the USA the lead. When Poulin stepped back on the ice, she scored her second of the game in Canada's eventual 6-5 win.
There's little doubt that Poulin is entering the Olympic gold medal game injured and angry. It's a combination that would make many elite athletes ineffective, but for Canada, it's a mix they've come to know and trust from their captain. And for the United States, it's a combination they'll look to subdue early in Thursday's final, which starts at 1:10 p.m. ET.
USA remains the heavy favorite entering with a perfect 6-0 record at the 2026 Olympics, outscoring their opponents 31-1 in that span. It included a 5-0 win over Canada, the largest goal differential ever for the United States over a men's or women's Canadian team at the Olympic Games. Poulin was forced to watch that game from the press box.
Facing the United States for the first time at the 2026 Olympic Games, Poulin will have revenge and another gold medal in mind.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.