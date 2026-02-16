Can Anyone – Or Anything – Stop Canada Record-Breaker Marie-Philip Poulin?

The last time Canada beat the United States in international competition was at the 2024 World Championship on American soil in Utica, N.Y. In that game, Poulin scored twice. Her second came following a now-infamous stare down after Poulin was assessed a penalty for an illegal hit, where she had to watch American captain Hilary Knight score to give the USA the lead. When Poulin stepped back on the ice, she scored her second of the game in Canada's eventual 6-5 win.