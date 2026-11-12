Canucks' Cootes, Hurricanes' Ryabkin Headline 19-Year-Olds Excelling In The AHL

Kaja Antic - The Hockey News
Kaja Antic - The Hockey News
Nov 12, 2026 4:39 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 4:39 PM
Which 19-year-old prospects have stood out through the opening portion of the 2026-27 AHL season?
We've entered a new era of development for NHL-drafted players out of the CHL.
Not only has the NCAA pathway been opened up to them, but this is the first year in which each team is able to assign one of their 19-year-old CHLers to play in the AHL. We've occasionally seen European teenagers get the chance to make the move to the AHL and it's always been viewed as a very solid place to develop those players.
This year, the crop of 19-year-olds in the AHL look quite solid and there is a very strong likelihood that we see most of them at the world junior hockey championship in just over a month.
Let's check in on the top teenage talent in the AHL.
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Ivan Ryabkin, C/W, Chicago Wolves (Carolina Hurricanes)
The physical Russian center is looking more and more like the player we saw in his D-1 season, where he was viewed as a potential top-five pick. Ryabkin is a heat-seaking missile who also brings impressive hands and skill with the puck. His vision and playmaking often don't get the credit they deserve because he can absolutely hammer the puck.
Ryabkin is having a fantastic start to the AHL season with nine points in 13 games, which should lock him into a roster spot should we see Russia back at the world juniors, giving him his first taste of true best-on-best action internationally.
Braeden Cootes, C, Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks)
Last year, Cootes made the Canucks out of training camp and found his way into a few games before being sent back to the WHL, where he out up 63 points in 45 games. This year, he was right on the cusp of making the Canucks again but with the AHL being a new option, the team made the decision to send him to Abbotsford where he can develop his game away from the NHL spotlight.
Despite missing a few games with an injury, Cootes is playing quite well. He's bringing the well-rounded, hard-nosed game that he was drafted for and he's been one of the Abby Canucks' most effective offensive players.
Cootes is almost certainly going to find himself in a few NHL games at some point this year, but first, he's likely to be part of the leadership group on the Canadian world junior team in December.
Caleb Desnoyers, C/W, Tucson Roadrunners (Utah Mammoth)
After showing that he was one of the better players in the QMJHL last year, it became clear that there were few players who would benefit more from this rule change than Desnoyers. Having the chance to step up the level of competition allows him to develop more physically, test his pace, and play a pro-style game.
To this point, Desnoyers' adjustment has been a work in progress. Some nights, he looks more than capable and his intellect and skill have allowed him to make an impact. Other nights, he is clearly working through the physicality and pace that the AHL has presented to him.
Going to the world juniors may ultimately give him the offensive confidence to return to the AHL and have a big second half of the season.
Brady Martin, C/W, Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators)
Another player who had a cup of coffee in the NHL, Brady Martin has been taking full advantage of playing in the AHL this season. He's been dealing with an injury recently but Martin has brought his tenacious brand of hockey that got him drafted so high.
Martin is a physical presence who has a great shot and he's found a groove in the AHL early on with four points in eight games.
Martin has never been a truly elite scorer but he brings so many other traits to the game. His point totals may not tell the whole story but seeing if he can elevate his game for Canada at the world juniors will be key to how this season is viewed.
There's a good chance that he gets into a few NHL games down the stretch this season but he's going to need to keep showing his total game at the AHL level.
Daniil Prokhorov, RW, Hamilton Hammers (New York Islanders)
Despite some rumors about potentially heading back to the KHL on loan, Prokhorov has been playing in the AHL with the Hammers. He's been a solid physical presence but there have been times in which he seems a bit overwhelmed by the pace of the game.
His offensive game hasn't really popped quite yet, but he's never been an offensive dynamo. The Russian has the potential to be a very solid bottom-six checker down the line.
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Henry Brzustewicz, D, Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings)
The beginning of Brzustewicz's AHL career has been a bit underwhelming. He's an offensive player who hasn't been given much of a run as a power-play quarterback as of yet.
Brzustewicz has had some ups and downs when it comes to the pace of play at the AHL level, particularly in the defensive zone when he's not the actively engaged defender. There's room to grow, and he likely spends the rest of the season in the AHL.
Radim Mrtka. D, Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)
After starting last season in the AHL, Mrtka was sent back to the WHL where he had a solid season in Seattle. He's off to a slow start on the scoresheet once again in the AHL, but the belief is that he will stay in the pros this year and continue developing his game.
The 6-foot-6 defender is working on his two-way game and could see NHL time later this season if injuries arise on the Sabres' roster. He's going to be a key player for Czechia at the world juniors this year.
Vojtech Cihar, LW, Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings)
Recently sent back to the WHL, Cihar was struggling in the AHL and it was hard for him to earn a bigger role with the Reign. The reigning world juniors MVP is back in Kelowna of the WHL where he has already hit the ground running as he preps for another strong run with the Czech squad next month.
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