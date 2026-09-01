Five AHL Players Who Deserve An NHL Opportunity In 2026-27

Every new NHL season provides a chance for some AHL-affiliated players to compete for an everyday role in the lineup on the biggest stage. Andre Leal looks at a few candidates who have built up impressive resumes in the minors that warrant an NHL opportunity.
It's not easy to make it onto an NHL roster.
Year after year, there are plenty of talented players down in the minors who probably deserve a fair chance at the highest level, but an opportunity doesn't surface for them.
Whether it's due to injury, getting surpassed in the depth chart by younger prospects, or just needing a change of scenery, there are plenty of reasons why talented players can find themselves stuck despite being capable of contributing at the NHL level.
With that said, here are five AHL players who deserve a full opportunity in the NHL for the 2026-27 season.
Sebastian Cossa, Goaltender, Utah Mammoth
There's no doubt about it, Sebastian Cossa is ready for the NHL. The Utah Mammoth acquired the 23-year-old goaltender from the Detroit Red Wings at the 2026 draft for the No. 23 pick, which ended up being J.P. Hurlbert.
The Mammoth moved on from Vitek Vanacek, who was the backup to Karel Vejmelka in 2025-26. With Cossa coming in, the stars align for him to take on the backup role and pile on the NHL experience from just the one game he's played with the Red Wings in 2024-25.
With the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, Cossa posted a .915 save percentage and a 2.33 goals-against average in 39 games. Those numbers warrant at least a fairly extended opportunity in the NHL, and that chance seems to be arising in Utah.
Trey Fix-Wolansky, Right Wing, Vancouver Canucks
What many teams are going to see in Trey Fix-Wolansky is his height, just 5-foot-7. It's easy to understand why it's been challenging for the right winger to get some time in the NHL beyond the 26 games he's appeared in with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and not one game since the 2023-24 season.
Fix-Wolansky, 27, is a pure goal-scorer and a talented shooter, and has shown that in the 361 AHL games he's featured in over the past seven regular seasons. In the last four seasons, the Edmonton native recorded at least 25 goals in each year.
Some notable recent campaigns include 2022-23 when he scored 29 goals and 71 points with the Cleveland Monsters, and this past year when he notched a career-high 31 goals, as well as 59 points on a very poor Hartford Wolf Pack team.
Now, with the Vancouver Canucks — who are expected to be a team at the bottom of the league this coming year — maybe there is an opportunity to get more than 11 games in an NHL regular season, which is the most he's ever recorded in one campaign.
Jagger Firkus, Right Wing, Seattle Kraken
Jagger Firkus was joining the Seattle Kraken's organization in 2024-25 on a hot streak. He was coming off a monstrous offensive campaign in his final year of the WHL with the Moose Jaw Warriors. He recorded 61 goals and 126 points in 63 contests, with an additional 14 goals and 32 points in 20 playoff games.
Since then, the 35th overall pick of the 2022 NHL draft has played two full seasons in the American League for the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
In his AHL rookie season (2024-25), Firkus scored 15 goals and 36 points in 69 appearances. The right winger followed that up this past year with a 21-goal, 56-point campaign for the Firebirds, finishing second on the team in scoring. The 22-year-old also posted four goals and nine points in 12 post-season outings.
The Kraken have been searching for star talent, but they could very well have one in Firkus if they can give him a real chance in the NHL.
Alex Barre-Boulet, Center, San Jose Sharks
On an AHL scale, Alex Barre-Boulet has been a superstar. Last season, he finished second in American League scoring with 26 goals and 70 points for the Colorado Eagles, the affiliate to the Colorado Avalanche.
Barre-Boulet's dominance in the AHL started early in his professional hockey career. In his 2018-19 rookie season, the undrafted center registered 34 goals and 68 points in 74 games with the Syracuse Crunch in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization.
Another standout season for the 29-year-old was 2022-23 when he provided 24 goals and 60 assists for 84 points in 69 games. Finishing one point off the league lead that year, he was rewarded with 36 NHL games with the Lightning the next season, but never saw more than that in a single campaign.
Signing a two-year deal with the San Jose Sharks this off-season, Barre-Boulet may have an opportunity to break into another NHL lineup, with more consistent appearances, he'll be hoping.
Conor Geekie, Center, Tampa Bay Lightning
Drafted by the Arizona Coyotes with the 11th pick in 2022, Conor Geekie has had a chance in the NHL before.
In 2024-25, Geekie played 52 games in his NHL rookie season, putting up eight goals and 14 points. The 22-year-old center also played 24 games for the Crunch in the AHL, registering 11 goals and 20 points.
He saw less NHL action this past year with the Lightning, only getting 14 games, with one goal and three points to show for it. But in the minors, he was still producing, finishing the year with 17 goals and 59 points in 57 AHL contests.
While he deserves it, it wouldn't be surprising if Geekie filled a full-time NHL role with Tampa Bay this coming season.
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