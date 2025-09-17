Five Burning Questions Heading Into NHL Training Camps

As NHL training camps open across the NHL, there are unfinished contract business, lineup projections, rookies looking to earn a spot and pending signings and trades.

In other words, there’s some front-page drama and other burning questions this week.

Here are five key storylines to watch as teams prepare for the 2025–26 season.

1. Who Fills Mitch Marner’s Wing in Toronto?

The Toronto Maple Leafs face one of the most intriguing positional questions early in camp: who will take over Marner’s right-wing spot alongside Auston Matthews?

One of the game’s top stars was moved this off-season in a sign-and-trade with the Vegas Golden Knights. That leaves a hole in the Leafs' roster that they’ve arguably not filled. Toronto added several depth pieces, but there are questions as to how effective they’ll be.

Trade acquisitions Matias Maccelli and Dakota Joshua could try to earn that spot. Other options include moving William Nylander away from John Tavares to play with Matthews and Matthew Knies, or they could promote Max Domi, Nick Robertson and Bobby McMann.

2. Will Connor McDavid Or Kirill Kaprizov Be Signed?

Few assumed that just weeks before the season, two of the NHL’s biggest stars haven’t signed contract extensions.

The Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild likely figured getting extensions done for their top superstars wouldn’t be overly complicated. Things have taken an odd turn in both negotiations.

Connor McDavid is taking his time in Edmonton, which is making Oilers fans nervous. He said he wants to win in Edmonton, but he’s talking with those close to him and keeping all options open, including the term and teams.

While the original expectation was that this wouldn’t drag into camp or the start of the season, it’s looking more and more like that’s exactly what will happen.

Meanwhile, things between the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov took a turn last week when he reportedly turned down $128 million on an eight-year extension. Several insiders have weighed in. Among them, Frank Seravalli of Bleacher Report cautioned fans not to pump the brakes.

“I have zero indication at all that Kirill Kaprizov has even thought about playing anywhere other than the Minnesota Wild,” Seravalli said.

3. Positional Battles And Rookies To Watch

Camp is always a proving ground for young talent. Expect intense competition for roster spots, especially among rookies and players pushing for full-time roles.

Michael Misa, the No. 2 overall pick by the San Jose Sharks, is one to watch as he tries to add more talent to an already young and hungry roster. Instead of going the NCAA route, he signed an entry-level contract, which means he’ll either be in the NHL or OHL, where he had 134 points in 65 games last season.

The Boston Bruins acquired Fraser Minten last season, and he’s ready for a bigger and more consistent role in the NHL. He could contribute on the penalty kill, power play and bottom six while trying to increase his offense.

Montreal Canadiens right winger Ivan Demidov looks to be the NHL’s rising star this season. He will confuse opponents with his game-breaking ability.

In Edmonton, the Oilers need rookies Matt Savoie and Ike Howard to excel in the NHL right away this season. One of them should earn a role in the Oilers’ top six as well. If they can’t produce and grab an important role, Edmonton’s chances of getting back to the Stanley Cup final go down.

4. Will Mason McTavish And Luke Hughes Sign?

Two big-name NHL RFAs still haven’t signed with their respective teams: Mason McTavish and Luke Hughes.

The story in Anaheim is that McTavish and the Ducks can’t get on the same page about cap hit and term. There’s been trade speculation, although the Ducks don’t want to entertain that idea. If another team signs McTavish to an offer sheet, the Ducks have enough cap space to match it.

Meanwhile, Luke Hughes is reportedly trying to time his contract to end when Jack Hughes’ does, which would be a five-year deal. The Devils reportedly want either a longer term or a bridge deal.

Both players are expected to play major roles in their respective organizations once deals are finalized, but this can’t keep dragging on. The idea that either can or should miss time to begin the season feels like a non-starter.

5. Will Any Players Acquitted In The Hockey Canada Trial Sign Contracts?

The five players found not guilty of sexual assault in July – Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote – have been cleared to return to the NHL in December. Each can sign contracts as early as Oct. 15. But the NHL said while the players were acquitted, the events that transpired were “deeply troubling and unacceptable.”

The question becomes: who gets the first look by NHL franchises?

There will be tough decisions coming from NHL clubs that must weigh the pros and cons of signing one of those players.

Hart, who was a starting goaltender with the Philadelphia Flyers before taking a leave of absence for the trial, has already told the team he won’t be returning. The Oilers don’t plan on signing him, either.

Hart, who was a starting goaltender with the Philadelphia Flyers before taking a leave of absence for the trial, has already told the team he won't be returning. The Oilers don't plan on signing him, either.