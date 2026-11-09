Five NHL Sophomores Breaking Out In 2026-27

Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2026 6:40 PMPublished Nov 9, 2026 6:40 PM
Which second-year players are putting together strong 2026-27 seasons around the NHL?
Stepping into the NHL as a rookie is as difficult a challenge as any player will face in their career.
For some players, like Matthew Schaefer, Macklin Celebrini, and Connor Bedard, the transition is seamless, and they look like stars from the get-go. For others, that first season brings learning curves, adjustments to faster, stronger opponents, and more advanced systems to adapt to.
Quick learners can apply those lessons instantly and break out in their sophomore seasons.
Today, we'll look at five sophomore NHLers who are breaking out after quiet rookie seasons.
Easton Cowan, Left Wing, Toronto Maple Leafs
Easton Cowan has been a surprise at every level. He was a late bloomer in the OHL with the London Knights but transformed into a regular-season, playoff, and Memorial Cup MVP. He was a surprise first-round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023 and is now showing rapid development in his sophomore season.
Cowan posted 11 goals and 29 points in 66 games in his rookie season. He struggled with turnovers, played limited ice time, and saw little to no time on special teams.
This season, Cowan looks stronger, faster, and more assertive with the puck, posting six goals and 14 points in 19 games and finding plenty of time on the top line with Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic.
The 21-year-old is showing defensive awareness on the penalty kill and a play style that blends with nearly everyone on the roster. His versatility has been vital for the Maple Leafs, and he is well on his way to becoming a budding star.
Berkly Catton, Center, Seattle Kraken
Berkly Catton and the Seattle Kraken were in a difficult situation last season, one that won't really exist going forward. Catton was far too good for the WHL, maybe a bit underdeveloped for the NHL, and ineligible for the AHL.
As a result, Catton skated in 66 games, scoring seven goals and totalling 17 points. Catton wasn't highly utilized, averaging just 12:57 of ice time, and routinely looked taken aback by the level of play in the NHL. This season, the 20-year-old is fully aware of the challenges he faces.
In 16 games, Catton has scored five goals and 14 points, with his ice time up to 15:07 and playing up the middle as a center. Catton is currently tied for the team lead in points and looks stellar. His skating has been a factor, and his ability to create offense in transition has been very important to the Kraken.
Matvei Gridin, Right Wing, Calgary Flames
The Calgary Flames desperately need a quick-skating sniper, and Matvei Gridin is emerging as just exact guy to fit that role. Selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft, Gridin was expected to spend the 2025-26 season in the AHL, but after looking comfortable, the Flames recalled him.
In his call-up stint, Gridin scored six goals and 20 points in 37 games, impressing quickly. This season, Gridin started the campaign in the NHL and in a top-six role. He's the shooter on the power play and has posted five goals and 11 points in 18 games.
His release is quick, heavy, and accurate, and the 20-year-old can fire the puck in different ways. His one-timer rifles off his stick, his wrist shot is a missile, and he can shoot off either foot. As the Flames continue to add skilled players to their roster, Gridin's game will only improve.
Arseny Gritsyuk, Right Wing, New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils may have had to wait a little while to bring Arseny Gritsyuk to the NHL, but he is proving to be well worth the wait. In his rookie season, coach Sheldon Keefe moved him around the lineup a fair amount. He finished with 13 goals and 31 points in 66 games in his first season in North America.
Gritsyuk flashed his skill and goal-scoring instincts at times, but consistency was the issue. Fast forward to 2026-27, and the 25-year-old has been stapled to Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt’s wing and is thriving. He’s posted eight goals and 13 points in 17 games, forming one of the NHL's best lines.
The Devils have been looking for a winger to mesh with Hughes and Bratt for quite some time now, and it appears Gritsyuk is the guy.
Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Right Wing, Vancouver Canucks
Jonathan Lekkerimaki has finally emerged as the sniper the Vancouver Canucks need. For Canucks fans, it may have felt like forever, but in reality, Lekkerimaki's development follows a path similar to many NHLers.
Lekkerimaki played 24 games in 2024-25 and only suited up for 13 games in 2025-26 because of a shoulder injury. He's still technically in his second season full season, and he never emerged as an everyday NHLer until now.
He not only struggled to score, but also found it difficult to generate chances. While he struggled in the NHL, he excelled in the AHL, making it feel like it was only a matter of time.
Now in 2026-27, Lekkerimaki has posted a team-leading six goals and 14 points in 18 games. He’s finding spots on the ice to exploit and use his shot, firing 32 shots on goal already. Similar to Gridin, the more skilled players the Canucks add to their roster, the better the 22-year-old will become.
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