Five Potential NHL Free Agent Destinations For Sabres' Alex Tuch

Alex Tuch is currently the NHL’s top pending UFA forward. The Buffalo Sabres haven’t been able to lock him up yet, which raises the question of which teams could sign him if he tests free agency.
This year’s NHL pending unrestricted free agents list is certainly not the strongest. Several big-name players signed contract extensions with their current clubs, so there are not too many notable players who can become UFAs on July 1.
Yet, Buffalo Sabres winger Alex Tuch remains without a contract extension, with free agency less than a month away. Given that he is a top-six power forward and a consistent 30-goal threat, he will generate a ton of interest if he does not re-sign with the Sabres this summer.
Tuch was an important part of the Sabres’ success this season, so they are likely to continue trying to re-sign him. However, it would also make a lot of sense for Tuch to test free agency, as he is the NHL’s top pending UFA forward by a notable margin.
Because of this, let’s look at five teams that could sign Tuch if he tests free agency next month.
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers would need to get creative to make this work financially, but it would not be surprising if they had Tuch on their radar this summer.
The Oilers need another high-impact winger in their top six, and bringing in Tuch would provide them with just that if signed. Tuch could benefit tremendously from having a superstar center on his line, whether that’s Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.
In addition to being a productive winger, Tuch is one of the NHL’s best power forwards, which would provide elements this Oilers team desperately needs.
New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils disappointed significantly this season, missing the playoffs despite high expectations heading into the year. As a result, the Devils should be aggressively looking to improve their roster this off-season.
One of the Devils’ biggest needs right now is a skilled right winger to play on a line with Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes. Signing Tuch would give them just that, so keep an eye on New Jersey if the big winger tests the market.
Like with the Oilers, Tuch’s size would blend perfectly with Hughes and Bratt, providing them with a player who excels at winning the puck back on the forecheck.
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins took a nice step in the right direction this season by making the playoffs. However, they still have multiple roster needs to address if they hope to become contenders again.
One of their biggest needs is another top-six winger, so it would make all the sense in the world if they pursued Tuch this off-season. This is especially so if they are unable to re-sign fellow pending UFA winger Viktor Arvidsson.
Although Tuch is a right-handed shot like David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie, the three wingers are skilled enough to make it work.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks need to bring in help for star center Connor Bedard this summer. With Tuch being the best winger who can hit the market on July 1, it would be understandable if Chicago pursued him.
The Blackhawks also need more veteran talent on their roster after trading players like Nick Foligno, Connor Murphy, and Jason Dickinson this season.
Tuch has shown the ability to play with skilled players, and that’s what Bedard, Anton Frondell and Frank Nazar need.
Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken could be a dark-horse team when it comes to Tuch. After missing the playoffs for the third season in a row and the fourth time in their five-year existence, it is clear that the Kraken need more talent on their roster.
Because of this, they could be a team that is open to paying a little extra for a top-six forward like Tuch. While Tuch would not be enough to solve their major roster issues on his own, he would give Seattle’s forward group a serious boost if brought in.
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