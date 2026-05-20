NHL Rumor Roundup: Can The Sabres Re-Sign Tuch? Will The Penguins Move Rust Or Rakell?
Re-signing Alex Tuch is the Buffalo Sabres' priority, but he could be expensive to retain. Meanwhile, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell could face an uncertain future with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
After nearly 15 years in the wilderness, the Buffalo Sabres emerged this season among the top teams in the NHL.
Despite falling to the Montreal Canadiens in a thrilling second-round series that went the full seven games, the Sabres served notice that they are a force to be reckoned with.
Heading into the off-season, GM Jarmo Kekalainen will focus on improving his roster for next season.
His priority will be trying to sign right winger Alex Tuch to a contract extension, according to ESPN.com's Kristen Shilton. The 30-year-old power forward is slated to become a UFA on July 1.
Tuch is among the few notable stars remaining among this summer's free-agent class. He is completing a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $4.75 million and is eligible for a significant raise.
The Tuch camp is rumored to be seeking a deal comparable to that of Los Angeles Kings right winger Adrian Kempe, who signed an eight-year extension last fall worth an average annual value of $10.625 million. The Sabres could prefer something comparable to the eight-year, $8-million cap hit contract that Nick Schmaltz recently signed with the Utah Mammoth.
It appears that there's room for both sides to meet somewhere in the middle. Tuch could make more if he goes to market on July 1, but there's no certainty he'll end up with a team on the upswing like the Sabres.
Shilton also suggested that Kekalainen seek out additional scoring depth, physicality and defensive help. Options in the UFA market could include Rasmus Andersson of the Vegas Golden Knights, Anthony Mantha of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Viktor Arvidsson of the Boston Bruins.
Jonathan Bailey of The Hockey News suggested the Philadelphia Flyers look into acquiring Devon Levi. Daily Faceoff's Jeff Marek believes the young goaltender could be on his way out after struggling to crack the Sabres lineup.
Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, potential moves by Penguins GM Kyle Dubas remain the topic of media conjecture.
Josh Yohe of The Athletic believes it's time for Dubas to make some decisions to "distance himself from nostalgia." That would mean parting ways with longtime star Evgeni Malkin, who is UFA-eligible on July 1.
If Dubas decides to bring Malkin back for another season, he recommends shopping veteran wingers Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell while their value remains high.
Rust, 34, is signed through 2027-28 with an affordable average annual value of $5.125 million and lacks no-trade protection. Rakell, 33, also has two more seasons remaining on his contract with a $5-million cap hit and an eight-team no-trade list.
Rust and Rakell frequently surfaced in trade rumors during the last two off-seasons, but Dubas refrained from peddling them. Nevertheless, he could be open to the possibility of moving one or both if they'll bring in at least a young NHL-ready player, and a draft pick or a promising prospect.
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