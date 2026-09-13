Has Leo Carlsson's Offer Sheet With The Ducks Changed The Future Of The NHL?

thehockeynews.com Why Canadiens GM Kent Hughes Made Up For Quiet Summer With Kreider, Bolduc Contracts The Montreal Canadiens were quiet this off-season, but that changed this weekend, bringing in Chris Kreider and re-signing Zachary Bolduc. The Habs were going to be dangerous even without Kreider and Bolduc, but their lineup is now stacked – and Montreal is only getting better.