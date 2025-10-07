Hockey Horoscope: What Your Favorite NHL Team Says About You

By Benjamin Kirshenblatt, The Hockey News intern

Hockey fans are some of the most underrated, loyal and sometimes unhinged supporters in all of pro sports.

Whether you ended up matching with a Kraken fan on a dating app, find yourself deep in enemy territory at a rival hockey game or just want to know more about what your NHL team says about you, keep reading to find out.

Anaheim Ducks

Their past best characterizes the Ducks. They are nearly a decade removed from real competitiveness – and nearly two decades since they won their only Stanley Cup. If you are a Ducks fan, you are likely to have ambitious goals and big dreams but seemingly find a way to fall short of them every time and are then left wondering if you really did peak in high school.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have been one of the most competitive NHL teams of the 21st century, consistently in the mix for Stanley Cup contention. However, more often than not, the Bruins come up short in one round or another, and they are always leaving their fans disappointed. If you are a Bruins fan, although you’re driven, you are likely to leave the people in your life disappointed when you are needed the most.

Buffalo Sabres

If you’re a Sabres fan, you’ve had a lot to be miserable about since 2012. The Sabres have become notorious for their NHL-record 14-year playoff drought. If you are a Sabres fan, you once had dreams but have suffered a fall from grace and haven’t been able to pick up the pieces since, instead yearning to be the fan you used to be.

Calgary Flames

Despite their name, the Flames have been one of the NHL’s cooler teams as of late. The Flames have been unable to recapture their 1989 glory, coming oh-so-close in 2004 but instead enduring the disappointment of a series-defining no-goal. If you are a Flames fan, you are making slow and steady progress toward being back in full force and better than ever. It may not be tomorrow, but a return to contention is closer than you think.

Carolina Hurricanes

The only Hurricane that can be associated with Carolina is an emotional one. The Hurricanes have made it a routine to make it to the Eastern Conference final and then lose quickly. Being a Hurricanes fan can be best associated with big promises and high expectations, but when the moment actually comes to execute, you freeze without fail and end up embarrassing yourself in the end.

Chicago Blackhawks

It’s time for a reality check, Chicago: 2015 was 10 years ago now. To this day, the Blackhawks are continuing to pay the tax of winning three Cups in one decade. If you are a fan of the Blackhawks, it’s time to stop living in the past and smell the ashes of the present. You had some good times a while ago, but you need to get yourself in order.

Colorado Avalanche

Perhaps the most frustrating thing about the Avalanche is they’ve proven they can deliver but just don’t do it often enough. The Avalanche have been a promising team in the past and present but often perform below expectations. And they only have themselves to blame. If you are an Avalanche fan, you need to do a better job of delivering on your promises. You are capable of more than you are willing to give, and it’s about time you showed that.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have made the playoffs six times since their inception in 2000, not winning their first series until 2019. If you are a Jackets fan, you’ve had a hard time, but you’re dedicated, and the best is still yet to come. Just be patient and keep cheering, and one day, you will be rewarded.

Dallas Stars

Although the Stars have yet to relive their 1999 Cup dreams, they are big spenders who are not afraid to make that bold move to get one step closer to their destiny. However, it seems as if they’re paying a big price for those moves. If you’re a Stars fan, you are capable of accomplishing great things in life – but chase that dream before the window closes.

Detroit Red Wings

If you’re a Red Wings fan, you’ve enjoyed success in your life but are struggling to find purpose nowadays. The Red Wings have won many Cups but are also on a streak of futility. GM Steve Yzerman has much to prove this coming season, and if you’re a Red Wings fan, that’s the best way your life can be described. You’ve accomplished great things but have much to prove in this chapter.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have much to prove this coming season. Many have surmised that what the Oilers will go on to accomplish this year will define their future in a big way: whether or not McDavid is here to stay past 2028. Fresh off back-to-back losses in the Cup final, the Oilers have more to prove than possibly anyone in the league. If you’re an Oilers fan, a lot is being expected of you and fast, so brace yourself.

Florida Panthers

If you are a Panthers fan, you are on cloud nine right now. You’ve proven to everyone in your life you have what it takes and delivered in the biggest way when it was asked of you on more than one occasion. If you are a Panthers fan, you’ve got nothing left to prove. Just sit back, have fun, try your best, and whatever happens, nobody will be disappointed in you.

NHL Power Rankings: All 32 Teams' Significant Storylines

This time next Wednesday, the 2025-26 regular season will be underway, but we're already in Week 2 of the NHL power rankings

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings have faced the same Oilers team in the first round for the last four seasons and lost each time. With captain Anze Kopitar set to retire following this season, the Kings are scrambling for one last kick at the can. If you’re a Kings fan, you’ve been struggling to get over the hump for the longest time, so it’s important you focus and give it your all, and maybe, this year will be different.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild are in a great position right now after Kirill Kaprizov signed the richest contract in NHL history. With the failures of the North Stars looming large, Minnesota still has much to prove to its faithful, and it all starts with Kaprizov. If you’re a Wild fan, you’ve got one objective in mind, and it’s important you accomplish it first, and the rest will fall into place.

Montreal Canadiens

If you’re a Canadiens fan, you know the feelings of pain and pleasure as a fan of the franchise with the richest history in the NHL. It’s hard to forget, but the best hasn’t passed you by. It’s only a matter of time before the Habs are back to contention. If you’re a Habs fan, the same can be said about you. Don’t give up on your dreams, because they haven’t given up on you.

Nashville Predators

Nashville learned last season that money can’t always buy you happiness. The Preds added three big fish in 2024 free agency but were in for a rude awakening when the team went on to miss the playoffs. If you’re a Preds fan, it’s time to be more conservative with your money and not spend it on the next big thing to make yourself happy. Otherwise, you may end up in the same boat as your team.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils seem to be just now hitting their stride after some difficult seasons. With three Cups and a series win over the Rangers in 2023 that they won’t soon forget, the Devils faithful have much to be happy with, but the goal remains the same. If you’re a Devils fan, you have big goals in mind but are content with enjoying the journey it takes to get there.

New York Islanders

It’s not super easy being an Islanders fan, being forced to cope with accusations of being hockey’s most boring team. Sadly for the Islanders, after making back-to-back playoff semifinals in 2020 and 2021, first-round exits now seem to be their best-case scenario if they don’t miss the playoffs altogether. Adding Matthew Schaefer is a huge plus, even though they traded their former No. 1 D-man, Noah Dobson. If you’re an Islanders fan, you desperately need to give the people in your life something to cheer about, because right now, they’re unconvinced.

New York Rangers

Last season, the Rangers were the soap opera of the NHL. It might just be the one NHL team where being named captain is a sign you’ll probably be traded. Longtime veterans like Chris Kreider weren’t even safe from the Rangers' liquidation sale, being banished to Anaheim in the off-season. If you are a Rangers fan, you’ve got serious commitment issues and might want to treat the people in your life a bit better.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators are finally just now enjoying a return to relevance after an extended break from post-season contention. Although the bitter taste of losing to the hated rival Leafs is still fresh on the tongues of Sens fans, they’ve got nothing to be ashamed of heading into this season. With that said, if you’re a Sens fan, don’t get hung up on the past. Instead, look towards the future – it’s all you can do now.

Philadelphia Flyers

Despite icing many talented teams and making it to the finals six times since their runs in the ’70s, the Flyers have consistently come up short and now find themselves more times out of the playoffs than in. If you’re a Flyers fan, you have distant memories of what it was like to be at the top, and have been doing all you can to get back ever since, for better or for worse.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh has cemented itself as a city of champions, especially when it comes to the NHL. The Penguins have a total of five championships between two star-studded eras, but even with all they’ve proven, they’re still hungry for more, and it’s too much for their own good. If you’re a Penguins fan, there is no shame in remembering the good times, but it’s imperative you move on and embrace the changes inevitably coming your way.

NHL Pre-Season Fan Survey: Best And Most Annoying Fans, Expansion, Favorite Rink And More

The finale of The Hockey News’ NHL pre-season fan survey results is here.

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks live with the bittersweet memories of always being a contender but never being the one to go all the way. It feels like there are good ol’ times they should be missing, but in reality, it’s just two decades’ worth of underperformance. If you’re a Sharks fan, it’s important not to let your past define your future. Instead, it’s time to embrace brighter days ahead.

Seattle Kraken

The Kraken are the newish kids on the block. After Vegas entered the NHL in 2017 and immediately ran the show, people wondered if Seattle could follow suit, until they only mustered one playoff appearance in four seasons. If you’re a Kraken fan, there’s an air of mystery and confusion to you – people don’t really seem to understand you in the slightest. That can be a good thing sometimes, but be wary.

St. Louis Blues

Despite their recent Stanley Cup win in 2019, St. Louis fans are left feeling blue after failing to carry over that success. It seems the Blues have been flirting with mediocrity as of late, losing within the first two rounds if they even make the playoffs at all. If you’re a Blues fan, your accomplishments are not lost in the rearview mirror, but it might be time for a spark.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning are one of the most accomplished teams in recent NHL history. However, since their three straight final runs, they appear to be thunderstruck, having lost in the first round every year since. If you’re a Lightning fan, you’ve accomplished a lot and still can accomplish more, but you better make it quick before time runs out on you as fast as lightning hits the ground.

Toronto Maple Leafs

It’s a poorly kept secret in the NHL that Leafs fans are in their own land of make-beleaf. The Leafs didn’t peak in high school; they peaked in childhood. If you’re a Leafs fan, you will spend the rest of your life convincing people that your best days are yet to come, but in reality, they are far behind you in the past. You also might want to place more value on those closest to you.

Utah Mammoth

The Mammoth are the NHL’s youngest franchise and best attempt to retcon the Arizona Coyotes. Though they haven’t made the playoffs yet, the Mammoth are a youngish team on the rise. If you’re a Mammoth fan, you’re a trendsetter and not afraid to try new things, even if they sometimes fail. However, it’s also important to embrace the past and how you got here, not forget it ever happened.

Vancouver Canucks

Canucks fans are an unruly bunch who have proven twice they don’t take losing in the final well. They’ve also had to deal with a lot of drama lately, including Elias Pettersson’s setback on offense getting national attention, Quinn Hughes’ future and a playoff miss after winning the Pacific the year before. If you’re a Canucks fan, you definitely need to let your guard down, stay optimistic and maybe consider anger management.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Knights spent extra cash to skip the painful part of being an expansion team. From the jump, they were finalists and have only missed the playoffs once. Though unafraid to make that big move, they received criticism in 2020 for not informing Marc-Andre Fleury he was being traded before reports came out on social media. If you’re a Vegas fan, you’re a follower who needs to find independence, and you need to be honest and direct with people in your life.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals impressed the league with a surprising return to relevance last season, despite being on the older side of teams, unlike their rivals in Pittsburgh. Though the dream of adding a second cup to Ovechkin’s resume still looms large, the Capitals are hopeful they can continue to exceed expectations. If you’re a Capitals fan, you’re full of surprises, but be wary, not every surprise is a good one.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets seem to be a tale of two seasons as of late; they impress in the regular season and then completely drop the ball in the playoffs. The Jets have given fans little to cheer about in recent post-seasons. If you’re a Jets fan, you have the potential to do great things but desperately need to get over your stage fright before the opportunity passes you by.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.