Just Being Frank: Blackhawks' Nazar In Position To Make Next Step On And Off Ice

As he’s set to begin his seven-year deal, he’s already envisioning himself as a Blackhawk well into the future – even for the rest of his career. And while the first couple of those years haven’t quite gone as planned for the franchise, Nazar sees the foundation of something special. “To find a team where, maybe, things aren’t going exactly the way they want and everyone still stays so close, it’s pretty rare,” he said. “That’s the chemistry and what we’re building here in Chicago. That goes to the GMs and everyone picking the right guys – guys who are not just good players but good off the ice. A lot of guys come in and fit in right away, and it’s been a lot of fun to play with all these guys. I’m super excited. I know things will turn around, but when things turn around and are a little brighter, we’re going to have much more fun.”