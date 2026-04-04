NCAA To The NHL: When Should We Expect Hagens, Augustine and Other High-End College Signees In The NHL

It’s an exciting time in the NHL for prospects, as many college standouts have joined their NHL team’s in the AHL. But today, we’ll look at when we might be able to see these top prospects make the jump to the NHL.
Development in hockey has changed drastically over the last couple of years. With the prominence of the college game rising, a pathway from the CHL to the NCAA opening up, and so many other alterations to how prospects develop, it’s a whole new world.
The NCAA has quickly become the premier path for many of the best players not only from the United States but also from Canada. Instead of sticking around the CHL, dominating offensively for their age 19 and 20 seasons, premier prospects are taking what’s seen as an intermediary step by going to play a couple of years in the NCAA.
As we reach the tail end of the college hockey season, with the Frozen Four set to kick off on April 9, we’ve seen many of the top names sign their ELCs or ATOs (Amateur Tryout) with their clubs’ AHL affiliate and a futures contract so that their ELC starts next season.
While players like Porter Martone and Cole Hutson are going to be in the NHL immediately and stay there, there are plenty of players who are going to spend some time in the AHL next season.
When should we expect players like James Hagens, Cole Eiserman or Roger McQueen to make the jump to the NHL? Let’s take a look at their situations as they turn pro, the paths they can take to earn an NHL spot, and how soon they could be jumping onto an NHL roster full-time.
James Hagens, C/LW, Boston Bruins
The uber-skilled forward was a finalist for the Hobey Baker, recognizing him as one of the best players in all of college hockey. Hagens is playing for the Providence Bruins in the AHL, notching a goal and two assists in his first five games. He’s a highly skilled playmaker who sees the ice at an elite level.
Hagens has made an interesting choice of leaving his options open for this season. Although the Bruins’ regular season is coming to a close, he’s signed his ATO and elected not to sign a futures contract for next season just yet.
This means that we could see Hagens sign his ELC and get into games with the Bruins before the end of the year. While Hagens is more likely to compete for a job in training camp, it would be fun to see him get into a few games before this year’s over.
Cole Eiserman, LW, New York Islanders
The former NTDP goal scorer spent the last two seasons at Boston University, and while there were some ups and downs, his goal scoring always shone through. Eiserman is playing in the AHL with Bridgeport at the moment and has two points through seven games. Eiserman has always been a triggerman, and that didn’t change at the NCAA level.
Eiserman will be given a chance to compete for a roster spot in the fall, but there are still some areas of his game that need rounding out at this point.
A season in the AHL makes some sense for Eiserman as he looks to work on his defensive game and off-puck game in general. He will have to adjust to the pace and physicality of pro hockey. Eiserman has been known to throw the body around when he’s motivated to do so, so it could be an opportunity to add a more consistent element to his game.
Roger McQueen, C/W, Anaheim Ducks
It was a surprise to see McQueen sign this spring as the former Brandon Wheat Kings forward had an up-and-down season in his freshman year.
He had some injury issues early in the year, and his offensive output was a bit inconsistent. McQueen is an intriguing player who has high-end skill, combined with a 6-foot-6 frame. The upside has always been the most intriguing aspect of McQueen’s game.
Although McQueen might be coming out a little early, it’s going to be interesting to see how he adapts to the pro game. Pace has always been a bit of a concern as McQueen isn’t the fleetest of foot. He’s a true dual-threat forward, and he should be able to adapt to playing on the power play pretty quickly. He’s likely to be given a shot to make the team in camp, but spending a year in the AHL is probably best for his long-term development.
Trey Augustine, G, Detroit Red Wings
After three incredibly strong years at Michigan State, Trey Augustine is making the jump to the pros, and he’s joining the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. Augustine has arguably been the top netminder in the college ranks over the last three years, helping put MSU back amongst the best teams in the nation.
As with any netminder, Augustine isn’t likely jumping right into the NHL, even if he has a fantastic training camp in the fall. The Red Wings will likely lean on him in the AHL, especially if Sebastian Cossa, a fellow goalie prospect, can secure an NHL job in the fall.
Augustine will likely split starts at the AHL level next year and take the bulk of the work the following year with a cup of coffee in the NHL at some point after next season.
Maxim Strbak, D, Buffalo Sabres
Signing his ELC, set to start next season, Strbak isn’t the flashiest player or the kind of blueliner that can wow with his skill. He’s a rock-solid defender who brings a physical edge to the game. He’s likely to need a year in the AHL before pushing towards an NHL spot.
One advantage Strbak has is that he is a right-handed shot, which is something the Sabres sorely lack at the NHL level. If he plays well in the AHL next year, we could see him in the NHL by the following October, if not sooner.
Felix Trudeau, LW, St. Louis Blues
The Hobey Baker finalist is the only undrafted player on this list, but that makes him one of the most intriguing players as well. He will be 24 when the season kicks off in the fall, so if he’s going to find a role in the NHL, it’s likely to happen next season.
He’s a crafty player who makes small, intelligent passes and moves the puck up ice effectively. He’s not a burner or a dangler, but he has the ability to make and receive passes in motion, find the correct play and effectively make it. With a bit of a mean streak to his game, Trudeau looks poised to find a role in the bottom six with some flashes of offensive ability.
Hoyt Stanley, D, Ottawa Senators
Having signed an ATO in the AHL to finish off the season in Belleville, Stanley’s ELC will start in the fall. He’s a big, toolsy blueliner who played big minutes for Cornell this season. Although his offensive numbers didn’t improve over the last couple of seasons, his overall game has shown significant improvement in decision-making, positioning, and puck-handling fluidity on the breakout.
He’s going to need a year or two in the AHL at minimum to round out his game. The 21-year-old might push for NHL time by the time he turns 23, but it’s going to depend on how much he can refine his game at the AHL level.
Aram Minnetian, D, Dallas Stars
A transition defenseman who was never really able to get his offensive game going at the college level, Minnetian has developed into a very solid two-way blueliner. His skating and defensive reads have continued to improve over the last couple of years, and he does a very good job of cutting play off on the rush.
He could still have a bit of offensive upside, but he likely settles in as a No. 4 or 5 defenseman with some puck-moving in the neutral zone and steady play on the back end. It’s likely going to be a couple of years before we see that at the NHL level, though, even though the Stars are desperate for a right-shot blueliner at the NHL level.
Jonathan Castagna, C/LW, Calgary Flames
After a big step back last season with Cornell, Castagna had a big-time bounce back this season. He was named an ECAC first-team all-star, and he was also the top defensive forward in the conference. His well-rounded game is what will get him to the NHL.
He has a path to a bottom-six job, with his skating and work ethic, making him an annoying player to play against. Even so, the soon-to-be 21-year-old is going to need at least a year in the AHL, although if the Flames need someone to jump into the bottom-six and provide energy to fill in for an injury, Castagna could get a cup of coffee at some point next season.
Brody Lamb, RW, New York Rangers
With more AHL experience than anyone else on this list, Lamb signed back on March 11, and he’s been with the Hartford Wolfpack since. With six points in eight games, Lamb is already showing that he can bring some energy and make an impact offensively at the AHL level.
Drafted back in 2021, the former University of Minnesota captain has always been a very solid finisher, going back to his USHL days. He’s a wildcard when it comes to NHL projection because, for as productive as he’s been in the AHL so far, he hasn’t shown the skill level needed to play in a top-nine scoring role at the NHL level, and he doesn’t have the two-way game you’d want to see from a bottom-six player.
He’s a very intriguing player at the moment, but he’s going to need a strong year in the AHL to earn some NHL opportunity.
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