NCAA To The NHL: When Should We Expect Hagens, Augustine and Other High-End College Signees In The NHL

Although McQueen might be coming out a little early, it’s going to be interesting to see how he adapts to the pro game. Pace has always been a bit of a concern as McQueen isn’t the fleetest of foot. He’s a true dual-threat forward, and he should be able to adapt to playing on the power play pretty quickly. He’s likely to be given a shot to make the team in camp, but spending a year in the AHL is probably best for his long-term development.