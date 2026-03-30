Augustine, Dexheimer Among NCAA Standouts Heading Into The Frozen Four

As the NCAA men's hockey Frozen Four festivities arrive, here are five standout players of the tournament up to this point.
The NCAA hockey season is down to its final weekend as we head to Vegas, where the Frozen Four is set to be some of the best hockey we’ve seen this year.
We saw some outstanding action in the regionals with Wisconsin, North Dakota, Michigan, and Denver punching their tickets to the Frozen Four this past weekend. Wisconsin will play North Dakota in one Frozen Four matchup while Michigan and Denver will go head-to-head in the other.
Some of the biggest stars in college hockey showed up over the first weekend in the NCAA tournament. There were a few Hobey Baker finalists who showed exactly why they are up for the top individual award in college hockey.
Hockey is a wonderful sport, though, because it’s not always the stars that stand out during the biggest moments. Every playoff run, whether at the junior, college or pro level, usually features a player who plays above their heads that helps their team on a deep run.
Let’s take a look at some of the standout performances from this past weekend as the college hockey playoffs saw 16 teams compete in an effort to reach the Frozen Four.
Trey Augustine, G, Michigan State
The lone player not advancing to the Frozen Four on the list, Trey Augustine, more than deserves a mention for his performance for the Michigan State Spartans.
The netminder made 75 saves over the two games that MSU played this weekend. He willed them into overtime against Wisconsin before the game ended quickly in the extra frame.
Augustine, 21, was not only the backbone for the Spartans, but he was also the MVP of the regional that they competed in despite the loss.
Augustine is likely turning pro after three seasons at Michigan State, and although he will never be able to say that he got his team to the Frozen Four, it was never an issue of him playing poorly. His team just couldn’t get him enough goal support despite repeated excellent performances.
Jack Ivankovic, G, University of Michigan
There were a number of players who stood out for the Michigan Wolverines. T.J. Hughes had three points against Bentley and looked dangerous against Minnesota-Duluth. Jayden Perron was all over the ice and scored the game-winner against UMD, even if it was a bit fluky. The only player to score in both games, though, was Garrett Schifsky.
Even with all of the star power that Michigan had, it was freshman netminder Jack Ivankovic who was named the regionals' most outstanding player. Although things did get shaky at times in the third period, Ivankovic shut the door when it mattered most, helping Michigan kill off three of four power plays and making 30 saves as UMD pushed to tie the game late.
Ben Dexheimer, D, University of Wisconsin
When Ben Dexheimer stepped foot on campus at the University of Wisconsin, the team wasn’t particularly good on the ice. He was an unheralded defender who was a good skater and looked like he had a chance of being a solid college blueliner.
Now, in his senior season, the blueliner scored the goal to send Wisconsin to the Frozen Four, beating a favored Michigan State team in overtime.
The Badgers' captain has been a workhorse for Wisconsin this season, and he’s playing some of his best hockey in the NCAA tournament. With a goal and two assists over the first two games, Dexheimer is looking to finish his senior year on a strong note by helping this Wisconsin team to the national championship game.
Sam Harris, LW, University of Denver
Sam Harris has been one of Denver’s best forwards all season long. So it’s no surprise that the left winger was impactful throughout the regionals, scoring in both games for the Pioneers, including the opening goal just two minutes in against the defending national champion Western Michigan Broncos. Harris is an opportunistic scorer who isn’t always the flashiest, but he’s just always finding himself in the right spot at the right time.
Harris is just one of many impressive players for the Pioneers. They’ve built a deep roster, and although they don’t have any player in the top 20 in scoring across the NCAA, they have plenty of depth.
The University of Denver has set the standard in the NCAA over the last half-decade, making the Frozen Four in four of the last five years. They’ve won two national titles in that time as well.
Some years, it's a star or two pushing them to a deep run. This year, it's a cast of characters who came together and played some excellent hockey as a unit.
Jan Spunar, G, North Dakota
Yet another strong goalie performance, Jan Spunar was unbeatable in the Sioux Falls regional. He was quite literally never beaten in the two games North Dakota played, pitching shutouts in both outings.
Making 53 saves over the two games, Spunar had a very solid team performance in front of him, but his impenetrability in net was part of the reason that NoDak was able to push offensively when they needed it.
Spunar is an undrafted netminder who is in his freshman season in the NCAA. He could very well be the piece that North Dakota builds around moving forward, especially if he keeps playing like a star in the Frozen Four. He’s an intuitive goalie who relies on his reads more than his athletic ability, but he’s shown plenty of athleticism throughout the NCAA season and into the playoffs.
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