NHL Norris Trophy Rankings: Wild's Hughes Closing Gap On Oilers' Bouchard

Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2026 9:01 PMPublished Nov 10, 2026 9:01 PM
With nearly a quarter of the NHL regular season completed, which defensemen have emerged as top candidates for the Norris Trophy?
In Monday's Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony, there were no defensemen in the 2026 class. However, there are several talented defensemen in this list of Norris Trophy front-runners going into the seventh week of the 2026-27 NHL season.
The Norris Trophy is awarded "to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position," and is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Here are my top five candidates for the Norris Trophy as of Nov. 10.
5. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks
Judging by his point totals, Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe should be a little higher on this list. The 25-year-old has 22 points in 18 games, which makes him tied for third in scoring among NHL defensemen.
However, learning that he has just one goal, and that 12 of his 22 points have come on the power play, holds back his case for the Norris Trophy a little bit.
Still, what he's accomplished so far this season has been great for the Ducks, and impressive league-wide. Since Oct. 16, LaCombe leads all defensemen in points with 17 assists in his last 12 games (nine with the man advantage). He's also third in the NHL when it comes to average ice time at 27:21 per game.
4. Adam Fox, New York Rangers
Adam Fox has stepped up in a massive way for the New York Rangers this season. In 19 games, he's produced 22 points, leading the team in scoring and is their only player over a point-per-game average.
While it's amazing that he's on pace to score over 90 points for the first time in his career - his career best is 74 points in 2021-22 - the 28-year-old has just two goals. And goals aren't everything for defensemen, but it is impressive when a select few can put plenty in the net, and there are others on this list who will and have scored more than the Blueshirts' star.
Holding on to third place in the Metropolitan Division, the Rangers' season could hang in the balance with how far Fox can take them this year.
3. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
It's been a standard great season for Colorado Avalanche superstar Cale Makar, but what keeps him from the top two on this list is the lack of dominance from him and overloading with points so far. He has five goals and 21 points in 17 games this year, putting him fifth among defensemen in points.
However, the 28-year-old has turned up the heat and has been phenomenal from the back end going into October. Since Oct. 31, in his last five games, no blueliner has scored more than Makar. He's registered two goals and 10 points, including a four-point night against his hometown Calgary Flames in that stretch.
2. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild
Quinn Hughes has really closed the gap on the Norris Trophy race. The Minnesota Wild defenseman has six goals and 26 points in 19 appearances, and if it wasn't for Kirill Kaprizov's dominance, Hughes would be up for the Hart Trophy, too.
The 27-year-old is second among blueliners in points, and tied for second in goals, alongside his brother Luke. Quinn has been ridiculously consistent so far, with just two games in which he has not scored a point. Furthermore, he's already on his second eight-game point streak of the season.
1. Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers
As mentioned, the path for Evan Bouchard to the Norris Trophy this season isn't as clear-cut as it was earlier in the season, and that was to be expected. However, he deserves credit for the way he's remained the top-scoring defenseman in the league, and by a decent margin.
The Edmonton Oilers' D-man has 10 goals and 31 points in 19 games. Not only do those totals put him at the top of his position, but they also put him tied for third in points in the entire NHL.
It's also worth noting that only 11 of Bouchard's 31 points have come on the power play, and he also leads the NHL in the plus-minus column with a plus-25 rating. The next best plus-minus rating from a player on a different team is Boston Bruins defenseman Will Borgen at plus-18.
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