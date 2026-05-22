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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 22 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 22 Schedule

Jonathan Tovell
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The Montreal Canadiens are the first team to beat the Carolina Hurricanes in these playoffs. The Vegas Golden Knights, meanwhile, aim to take a 2-0 series lead versus the Colorado Avalanche.

The Montreal Canadiens put the hockey world on notice with their 6-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Montreal handed the Hurricanes their first loss of the playoffs and took a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference final.

Both lower seeds in the conference finals won Game 1. On Friday, the Vegas Golden Knights will try to win Game 2 as well and take a 2-0 series lead over the Colorado Avalanche.

Here are series updates, Thursday's schedule, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.

May 22 NHL Playoff Schedule

Time is listed in eastern time.

Game 2: Vegas at Colorado, Friday, May 22, 8 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

The NHL released the schedule for the conference finals. Here's when and where to watch the games.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Conference Finals Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe NHL released the schedule for the conference finals. Here's when and where to watch the games.

Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Montreal leads 1-0

Game 1: Montreal 6, Carolina 2

Game 2 odds on BetMGM: Montreal (2.70/+170), Carolina (1.48/-210)

'We're Going To Have To Bounce Back': Rod Brind'Amour Jordan Staal, Jaccob Slavin, Seth Jarvis On Slow Start, Game 1 Loss

NHL Playoff Predictions 2026: Will The Hurricanes Or Canadiens Win The East?

Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)

Vegas leads 1-0

Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2

Game 2 odds on BetMGM: Vegas (2.70/+170), Colorado (1.48/-210)

Is Cale Makar Returning? Avalanche Star Back on the Ice Before Crucial Game 2

Avalanche Have A Bigger Problem Than Just Missing Cale Makar Vs. Golden Knights

All The Small Things: 3 Takeaways As Golden Knights Beat Avalanche In Game 1

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 19 points, 13 games

T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 13 games

T-2. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens, 16 points, 13 games

T-4. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-4. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-4. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games

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