NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 22 Schedule

The Montreal Canadiens are the first team to beat the Carolina Hurricanes in these playoffs. The Vegas Golden Knights, meanwhile, aim to take a 2-0 series lead versus the Colorado Avalanche.
The Montreal Canadiens put the hockey world on notice with their 6-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.
Montreal handed the Hurricanes their first loss of the playoffs and took a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference final.
Both lower seeds in the conference finals won Game 1. On Friday, the Vegas Golden Knights will try to win Game 2 as well and take a 2-0 series lead over the Colorado Avalanche.
Here are series updates, Thursday's schedule, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.
May 22 NHL Playoff Schedule
Time is listed in eastern time.
Game 2: Vegas at Colorado, Friday, May 22, 8 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Montreal leads 1-0
Game 1: Montreal 6, Carolina 2
Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Vegas leads 1-0
Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 19 points, 13 games
T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 13 games
T-2. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens, 16 points, 13 games
T-4. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-4. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-4. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games
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