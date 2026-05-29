Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 29 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 29 Schedule

Jonathan Tovell
4h
featured
17,913Members·87,366Posts
JonathanTovell@TheHN profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Carolina Hurricanes can eliminate the Montreal Canadiens and advance to the Stanley Cup final on Friday. Here's your NHL playoff update.

The result of Friday's Game 5 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens will decide when the Stanley Cup final starts.

The Hurricanes are back in Carolina with a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference final. If they win on Friday, they'll face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Cup final on Tuesday, June 2.

If the Canadiens stay alive and win Game 5, both teams will head back to Montreal for Game 6 on Sunday. If necessary, Game 7 would be on Tuesday. The Stanley Cup final would begin on Thursday, June 4, if the Eastern Conference final is decided in six or seven games.

Here are series updates, Friday's schedule, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.

May 29 NHL Playoff Schedule

Time is listed in eastern time.

Game 5: Montreal at Carolina, Friday, May 29, 8 p.m.  (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)

The Vegas Golden Knights will start the Stanley Cup final on the road, with Game 1 coming on either June 2 or June 4.
thehockeynews.comNHL Releases 2026 Stanley Cup Final Schedule ScenariosThe Vegas Golden Knights will start the Stanley Cup final on the road, with Game 1 coming on either June 2 or June 4.

Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Carolina leads 3-1

Game 1: Montreal 6, Carolina 2

Game 2: Montreal 2, Carolina 3

Game 3: Carolina 3, Montreal 2 (OT)

Game 4: Carolina 4, Montreal 0

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Montreal (2.90/+200), Carolina (1.42/-250)

'We're Super-Underdogs Right Now' — Canadiens Not Giving Up After Going Down 3-1 In Conference Final

'It's Tough To Pick Apart That Game': Hurricanes React To Game 4 Win

The Canadiens Are Not There Yet

Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)

Vegas wins 4-0

Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2

Game 2: Vegas 3, Colorado 1

Game 3: Colorado 3, Vegas 5

Game 4: Colorado 1, Vegas 2

Avalanche Swept Because They Couldn’t Handle The Truth Of Their Own Game

John Tortorella Learned How To Listen To His Players Since Taking Over Golden Knights

Post-Mortem: Who Will Be The Colorado Avalanche's GM And Coach After Sweep?

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 21 points, 16 games

2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 16 games

3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 18 games

T-4. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-4. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-4. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 15 points, 13 games

T-4. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games

T-4. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 15 points, 18 games

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

nhlplayoffs
Latest News
1