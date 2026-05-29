NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 29 Schedule

The Carolina Hurricanes can eliminate the Montreal Canadiens and advance to the Stanley Cup final on Friday. Here's your NHL playoff update.
The result of Friday's Game 5 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens will decide when the Stanley Cup final starts.
The Hurricanes are back in Carolina with a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference final. If they win on Friday, they'll face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Cup final on Tuesday, June 2.
If the Canadiens stay alive and win Game 5, both teams will head back to Montreal for Game 6 on Sunday. If necessary, Game 7 would be on Tuesday. The Stanley Cup final would begin on Thursday, June 4, if the Eastern Conference final is decided in six or seven games.
Here are series updates, Friday's schedule, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.
May 29 NHL Playoff Schedule
Time is listed in eastern time.
Game 5: Montreal at Carolina, Friday, May 29, 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Carolina leads 3-1
Game 1: Montreal 6, Carolina 2
Game 2: Montreal 2, Carolina 3
Game 3: Carolina 3, Montreal 2 (OT)
Game 4: Carolina 4, Montreal 0
Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Vegas wins 4-0
Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2
Game 2: Vegas 3, Colorado 1
Game 3: Colorado 3, Vegas 5
Game 4: Colorado 1, Vegas 2
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 21 points, 16 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 16 games
3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 18 games
T-4. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-4. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-4. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 15 points, 13 games
T-4. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games
T-4. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 15 points, 18 games
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