NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 10

The Carolina Hurricanes tied the Stanley Cup final on Tuesday with a win over the Vegas Golden Knights, as Jordan Staal makes some NHL history. Here's your NHL playoff update.
The Stanley Cup final will need at least six games to decide a champion.
The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Tuesday's Game 4 to tie the series at 2-2.
Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal scored twice in the contest to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games. He's the first captain to score in each of the first four games of a Stanley Cup final.
Carolina won with Brandon Bussi in net. He replaced Frederik Andersen during Game 3, and he started Game 4 with Pyotr Kochetkov as the backup and Andersen listed as a healthy scratch.
Here are the latest Stanley Cup final odds from BetMGM, new stories and the top scorers of the playoffs.
Next Game
Game 5: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 11, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Series tied 2-2
Game 1: Vegas 5, Carolina 4
Game 2: Vegas 3, Carolina 4 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Vegas 5 (2OT)
Game 4: Carolina 5, Vegas 3
Stanley Cup winner odds: Vegas (2.20/+120), Carolina (1.70/-145)
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 28 points, 19 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 20 points, 19 games
T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 17 points, 16 games
T-3. Brett Howden, Vegas Golden Knights: 17 points, 19 games
T-5. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes: 16 points, 16 games
T-5: Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 19 games
T-5: Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games
T-5: Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games
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