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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 10 cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 10

Jonathan Tovell
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The Carolina Hurricanes tied the Stanley Cup final on Tuesday with a win over the Vegas Golden Knights, as Jordan Staal makes some NHL history. Here's your NHL playoff update.

The Stanley Cup final will need at least six games to decide a champion.

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Tuesday's Game 4 to tie the series at 2-2.

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal scored twice in the contest to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games. He's the first captain to score in each of the first four games of a Stanley Cup final.

Carolina won with Brandon Bussi in net. He replaced Frederik Andersen during Game 3, and he started Game 4 with Pyotr Kochetkov as the backup and Andersen listed as a healthy scratch.

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Here are the latest Stanley Cup final odds from BetMGM, new stories and the top scorers of the playoffs.  

Next Game

Game 5: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 11, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Vegas 5, Carolina 4

Game 2: Vegas 3, Carolina 4 (OT)

Game 3: Carolina 4, Vegas 5 (2OT)

Game 4: Carolina 5, Vegas 3

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Vegas (2.25/+125), Carolina (1.65/-155)

Stanley Cup winner odds: Vegas (2.20/+120), Carolina (1.70/-145)

We've Got A Series As Hurricanes Storm Back In Game 4

'They Don't Earn Their Winning Goal': Tortorella Breaks Down Golden Knights' D-Zone Panic In Game 4 Cup Final Loss

'It's A Wild Ride': Jordan Staal, Brandon Bussi, Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake, Nikolaj Ehlers, Rod Brind'Amour On Game 4 Win

Missed Opportunity: 3 Takeaways As Hurricanes Even Series Against Golden Knights

Will Mitch Marner Win The Conn Smythe If Hurricanes Win Stanley Cup?

The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley Cup final on June 2.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley Cup final on June 2.

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 28 points, 19 games

2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 20 points, 19 games

T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 17 points, 16 games

T-3. Brett Howden, Vegas Golden Knights: 17 points, 19 games

T-5. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes: 16 points, 16 games

T-5: Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 19 games

T-5: Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games

T-5: Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games

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