NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 12

A two-day break precedes Game 6 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights. Carolina's 4-2 win in Game 5 has the squad one win away from the Stanley Cup.
The Stanley Cup will be in T-Mobile Arena for Game 6 of the final.
The Carolina Hurricanes' 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday gives them a 3-2 series lead as the squads head back to Sin City.
Carolina's now leading the final for the first time, since Vegas won Games 1 and 3 to take series leads. The Hurricanes won Games 2 and 4 to tie it.
There's a two-day break between Games 5 and 6. If Vegas forces a Game 7, there will be another two-day break.
Here are the latest Stanley Cup final odds from BetMGM, new stories and the top scorers of the playoffs.
Next Game
Game 6: Carolina at Vegas, Sunday, June 14, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Carolina leads 3-2
Game 1: Vegas 5, Carolina 4
Game 2: Vegas 3, Carolina 4 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Vegas 5 (2OT)
Game 4: Carolina 5, Vegas 3
Game 5: Vegas 2, Carolina 4
Stanley Cup winner odds: Vegas (4.10/+310), Carolina (1.25/-400)
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 29 points, 21 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 22 points, 21 games
T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 18 points, 18 games
T-3. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes: 18 points, 18 games
T-3. Brett Howden, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 21 games
T-3. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 21 games
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