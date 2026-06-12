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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 12 cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 12

Jonathan Tovell
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A two-day break precedes Game 6 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights. Carolina's 4-2 win in Game 5 has the squad one win away from the Stanley Cup.

The Stanley Cup will be in T-Mobile Arena for Game 6 of the final.

The Carolina Hurricanes' 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday gives them a 3-2 series lead as the squads head back to Sin City.

Carolina's now leading the final for the first time, since Vegas won Games 1 and 3 to take series leads. The Hurricanes won Games 2 and 4 to tie it.

There's a two-day break between Games 5 and 6. If Vegas forces a Game 7, there will be another two-day break.

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Here are the latest Stanley Cup final odds from BetMGM, new stories and the top scorers of the playoffs.  

Next Game

Game 6: Carolina at Vegas, Sunday, June 14, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)

Carolina leads 3-2

Game 1: Vegas 5, Carolina 4

Game 2: Vegas 3, Carolina 4 (OT)

Game 3: Carolina 4, Vegas 5 (2OT)

Game 4: Carolina 5, Vegas 3

Game 5: Vegas 2, Carolina 4

Game 6 odds on BetMGM: Carolina (1.87/-115), Vegas (1.95/-105)

Stanley Cup winner odds: Vegas (4.10/+310), Carolina (1.25/-400)

Stanley Cup Final: Hurricanes Beat Golden Knights To Reach The Edge Of Glory

Golden Knights' Stanley Cup Hopes Take Major Hit As William Karlsson Injured In Game 5 Loss To Hurricanes

'It's Big Players Showing Up At Big Times': Andrei Svechnikov, Nikolaj Ehlers, Sean Walker, Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, Brandon Bussi On Game 5 Win

Do Or Die: 3 Takeaways As Golden Knights Lose Critical Game 5

Hurricanes Recall AHL Netminder As Frederik Andersen's Status Remains A Mystery

The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley Cup final on June 2.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley Cup final on June 2.

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 29 points, 21 games

2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 22 points, 21 games

T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 18 points, 18 games

T-3. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes: 18 points, 18 games

T-3. Brett Howden, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 21 games

T-3. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 21 games

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