NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 4

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final goes down on Thursday.\n\nThe Vegas Golden Knights [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/vegas-golden-knights]\nbecame the first team since the 2015 Chicago Blackhawks\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/chicago-blackhawks] to win Game 1 of the Stanley\nCup final in its opponent's building. Chicago went on to win the Cup that year.\n\nVegas has a chance to take a monumental 2-0 series lead over the Carolina\nHurricanes [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/carolina-hurricanes] on Thursday.\nTeams that lead 2-0 in the best-of-seven final have a 50-5 series record.\n\nHere are the latest Stanley Cup final odds\n[https://sports.betmgm.ca/en/blog/league/nhl/?utm_source=thehockeynews&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=nhl_blog_page] from BetMGM,\nnew stories and the top scorers of the playoffs.\n\n\nNEXT GAME\n\nGame 2: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)\n\n\nCAROLINA HURRICANES (M1) VS. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (P1)\n\nVegas leads 1-0\n\nGame 1: Vegas 5, Carolina 4\n\nGame 2 odds on BetMGM [https://betmgmsporton.onelink.me/otUl/4rkbpwij]: Vegas\n(2.35/+140), Carolina (1.62/-165)\n\nStanley Cup winner odds: Vegas (1.67/-150), Carolina (2.25/+125)\n\n- Aho, Hurricanes' Top Line Searches For Missing Spark After Losing Cup Final\nOpener To Golden Knights\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/latest-news/aho-hurricanes-top-line-searches-for-missing-spark-after-losing-cup-final-opener-to-golden-knights]\n\n- Original Misfits Make It Happen\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/vegas-golden-knights/players/original-misfits-make-it-happen]\n\n- 7 Takeaways: Hurricanes Lose Game 1 Of Stanley Cup Final\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/carolina-hurricanes/latest-news/7-takeaways-hurricanes-lose-game-1-of-stanley-cup-final]\n\n- The Hockey News Big Show: How Are The Golden Knights Getting These Comeback\nWins?\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/podcast/the-hockey-news-big-show-how-are-the-golden-knights-getting-these-comeback-wins]\n\n- Who Will Score The Most Points, Goals In Stanley Cup Final?\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/latest-news/who-will-score-the-most-points-goals-in-stanley-cup-final]\n\nNHL Playoffs 2026 Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To Watch\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/0bca9855-f204-47b3-b9b2-ca4b835b040b.jpeg]\nNHL Playoffs 2026 Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To Watch The\nCarolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley\nCup final on June 2.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/latest-news/nhl-playoffs-2026-stanley-cup-final-schedule-dates-times-where-to-watch]\n\n\nLEADING SCORERS\n\n1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 22 points, 17 games\n\n2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 19 points, 17 games\n\nT-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 16 points, 14 games\n\nT-3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games\n\nT-3. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\nFor action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free\nissue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. \n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/6cd04a4f-d49b-4efc-a6da-8112249533d5.jpeg]\nFor action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free\nissue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. \n\nSee more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source\n[https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=thehockeynews.com]. Get the latest\nnews and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here\n[http://eepurl.com/i7OC4I]. And share your thoughts by commenting below the\narticle on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.