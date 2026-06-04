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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 4 cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 4

Jonathan Tovell
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The Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes will battle again on Thursday in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final. Here's your NHL playoff update.

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final goes down on Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights became the first team since the 2015 Chicago Blackhawks to win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final in its opponent's building. Chicago went on to win the Cup that year.

Vegas has a chance to take a monumental 2-0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Teams that lead 2-0 in the best-of-seven final have a 50-5 series record.

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Here are the latest Stanley Cup final odds from BetMGM, new stories and the top scorers of the playoffs.

Next Game

Game 2: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)

Vegas leads 1-0

Game 1: Vegas 5, Carolina 4

Game 2 odds on BetMGM: Vegas (2.35/+140), Carolina (1.62/-165)

Stanley Cup winner odds: Vegas (1.67/-150), Carolina (2.25/+125)

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The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley Cup final on June 2.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley Cup final on June 2.

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 22 points, 17 games

2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 19 points, 17 games

T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 16 points, 14 games

T-3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games

T-3. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games

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