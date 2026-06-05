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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 5 cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 5

Jonathan Tovell
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This year's Stanley Cup final between the Hurricanes and Golden Knights is the second in NHL history to feature a multi-goal comeback in each of the first two games. Here's your NHL playoff update.

The Carolina Hurricanes completed a two-goal comeback win in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final after they blew a two-goal lead in Game 1.

This year's final is just the second in NHL history to feature a multi-goal comeback win in each of the first two games of the series, according to the league. The first instance was in 2014 when the Los Angeles Kings won the first two contests against the New York Rangers.

The Vegas Golden Knights will return home to host the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the final on Saturday.

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Here are the latest Stanley Cup final odds from BetMGM, new stories and the top scorers of the playoffs.

Next Game

Game 3: Carolina at Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Vegas 5, Carolina 4

Game 2 Vegas 3, Carolina 4 (OT)

Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Carolina (1.91/-110), Vegas (1.91/-110)

Stanley Cup winner odds: Vegas (2.20/+120), Carolina (1.70/-145)

- Hurricanes Surge In Dramatic Game 2 OT Win To Tie Series

Golden Knights' Late Collapse And Tortorella's Failed Challenge Hand Hurricanes Life In Cup Final Thriller

'Somebody Had To Step Up': Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal, Mark Jankowski, Sebastian Aho, Logan Stankoven, Rod Brind'Amour On OT Game 2 Win

- Tarps Off: Three Takeaways From 'Wild' Golden Knights Game 2 Overtime Loss

Who Will Score The Most Points, Goals In Stanley Cup Final?

The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley Cup final on June 2.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley Cup final on June 2.

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 24 points, 18 games

2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 19 points, 18 games

T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 16 points, 15 games

T-3. Brett Howden, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 18 games

T-3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games

T-3. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games

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