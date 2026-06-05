NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 5

This year's Stanley Cup final between the Hurricanes and Golden Knights is the second in NHL history to feature a multi-goal comeback in each of the first two games. Here's your NHL playoff update.
The Carolina Hurricanes completed a two-goal comeback win in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final after they blew a two-goal lead in Game 1.
This year's final is just the second in NHL history to feature a multi-goal comeback win in each of the first two games of the series, according to the league. The first instance was in 2014 when the Los Angeles Kings won the first two contests against the New York Rangers.
The Vegas Golden Knights will return home to host the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the final on Saturday.