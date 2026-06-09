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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 9 cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 9

Jonathan Tovell
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The Vegas Golden Knights can take a commanding 3-1 series lead in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final against the Carolina Hurricanes. Here's your NHL playoff update.

It's Stanley Cup final game day once again.

After a two-day break, the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights will battle in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Every game in a playoff series is crucial, but history suggests this matchup could nearly lock up the championship.

Teams that take a 3-1 series lead in a best-of-seven Stanley Cup final have an all-time series record of 38-1, according to the NHL. Only the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs overcame a 3-1 deficit.

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Teams that win Game 4 after trailing 2-1 in a best-of-seven Cup final have a series record of 11-16, including winning in six of the past nine instances.

Here are the latest Stanley Cup final odds from BetMGM, new stories and the top scorers of the playoffs.  

Next Game

Game 4: Carolina at Vegas, Tuesday, June 9, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)

Vegas leads 2-1

Game 1: Vegas 5, Carolina 4

Game 2: Vegas 3, Carolina 4 (OT)

Game 3: Carolina 4, Vegas 5 (2OT)

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Carolina (1.87/-115), Vegas (1.95/-105)

Stanley Cup winner odds: Vegas (1.53/-190), Carolina (2.55/+155)

Brind'Amour Keeps Hurricanes' Goalie Decision Under Wraps Before Game 4 Of Cup Final

Vegas Undead: How & Why The Golden Knights Never Say Die

Golden Knights Fans Pack City National For Off-Day Practice

Offense Has Been No Issue For Carolina; Defense A Different Story

Brandon Bussi Should Start Game 4 For Carolina

The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley Cup final on June 2.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley Cup final on June 2.

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 28 points, 19 games

2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 20 points, 19 games

T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 17 points, 16 games

T-3. Brett Howden, Vegas Golden Knights: 17 points, 19 games

T-5. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes: 16 points, 16 games

T-5: Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 19 games

T-5: Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games

T-5: Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games

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