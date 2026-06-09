NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 9

The Vegas Golden Knights can take a commanding 3-1 series lead in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final against the Carolina Hurricanes. Here's your NHL playoff update.
It's Stanley Cup final game day once again.
After a two-day break, the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights will battle in Game 4 on Tuesday.
Every game in a playoff series is crucial, but history suggests this matchup could nearly lock up the championship.
Teams that take a 3-1 series lead in a best-of-seven Stanley Cup final have an all-time series record of 38-1, according to the NHL. Only the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs overcame a 3-1 deficit.
Teams that win Game 4 after trailing 2-1 in a best-of-seven Cup final have a series record of 11-16, including winning in six of the past nine instances.
Here are the latest Stanley Cup final odds from BetMGM, new stories and the top scorers of the playoffs.
Next Game
Game 4: Carolina at Vegas, Tuesday, June 9, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Vegas leads 2-1
Game 1: Vegas 5, Carolina 4
Game 2: Vegas 3, Carolina 4 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Vegas 5 (2OT)
Stanley Cup winner odds: Vegas (1.53/-190), Carolina (2.55/+155)
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 28 points, 19 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 20 points, 19 games
T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 17 points, 16 games
T-3. Brett Howden, Vegas Golden Knights: 17 points, 19 games
T-5. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes: 16 points, 16 games
T-5: Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 19 games
T-5: Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games
T-5: Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games
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