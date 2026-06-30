NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Dylan Larkin, Darnell Nurse And Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Is Dylan Larkin any closer to getting traded by the Detroit Red Wings? Could a Southern California team be interested in Darnell Nurse? Will the Carolina Hurricanes buy out Jesperi Kotkaniemi?
It's been almost a month since Dylan Larkin submitted a three-team trade request to the Detroit Red Wings.
So far, however, there's no indication that the 29-year-old center is close to being moved.
On Saturday, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman told reporters he would do what was best for the franchise. He said there was no guarantee that Larkin's request could or should be met.
Larkin has five years remaining on his contract with an average annual value of $8.7 million and a full no-trade clause. He's reportedly willing to waive it for the Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights.
However, the remaining term on his deal means Yzerman is facing little pressure to move him this summer.
Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic reported the Wild remain very much in the Larkin sweepstakes, with Wild GM Bill Guerin in constant contact with Yzerman and Larkin's agent, Pat Brisson.
Russo and Smith believe Guerin would trade multiple first-round picks and prospects, such as Charlie Stramel and Danila Yurov, for Larkin. However, they're not sufficient to meet Yzerman's high asking price, which would likely include a good young NHL center.
Meanwhile, the Panthers and Golden Knights aren't expected to get into the bidding due to their limited salary-cap space and lack of suitable assets.
If Larkin is determined to be traded this summer, he might have to expand his list of destinations.
Speaking of players who've made trade requests, Darnell Nurse remains a member of the Edmonton Oilers after asking to be traded earlier in June.
TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Friday there was nothing new to report regarding Nurse's situation. The 31-year-old defenseman submitted a three-team list, with the Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins believed to be his preferred destinations.
So far, however, there's no indication of any headway with those teams.
Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal speculated the Anaheim Ducks might try to get into the bidding. He also thinks the presence of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski in the trade market could make it tougher for the Oilers to move Nurse.
Turning to the Stanley Cup-champion Carolina Hurricanes, it was expected they would buy out center Jesperi Kotkaniemi when the contract buyout window opened this month.
Kotkaniemi, 25, has struggled to nail down a full-time position with the Hurricanes since joining them in 2021. His inconsistency made him a frequent healthy scratch, and he never appeared in any playoff games during the Hurricanes' run to the Stanley Cup.
However, NHL insider Frank Seravalli said Sunday he didn't expect the Hurricanes to buy out Kotkaniemi before Tuesday's 5 p.m. ET deadline. Instead, they'll try to move him and his $4.8-million cap hit through 2029-30 in the trade market.
Despite Kotkaniemi's struggles, Seravalli believes he'll still have value in the trade market because of the limited number of available centers.
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