NHL Rumor Roundup: The Biggest Trade Candidates Entering The Olympic Break

The NHL's Olympic trade freeze went into effect at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. It will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 22.
Before the freeze was implemented, the New York Rangers shipped Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings for prospect forward Liam Greentree and two conditional draft picks. The Kings also signed the 34-year-old left winger to a two-year contract extension worth $11 million annually.
The Panarin deal removed the biggest name among the trade candidates heading toward the March 6 trade deadline, but several other notables could be available.
The 32-year-old is signed through 2028-29 with an affordable average annual value of $5.625 million and a 12-team no-trade list. Given the lack of quality centers in the trade market, Trocheck could fetch a better return for the Rangers than the one they got for Panarin. The Minnesota Wild are reportedly interested.
It has been reported that the Blues are open to offers for most of their key veterans, but the asking prices are high. Thomas is currently sidelined until after the Olympic break, but the 26-year-old center should still draw attention in the trade market. The Blues reportedly seek a young stud center slightly younger than Thomas.
Rumors have swirled around the 32-year-old puck-moving defenseman since last summer. By mid-January, it was reported he was willing to be flexible with his 10-team trade list to facilitate a mutually beneficial trade. The chatter has quieted recently, but that doesn't mean the Devils aren't peddling Hamilton.
The subject of trade conjecture for the last two years, Kadri resurfaced in the rumor mill after the Flames traded Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights last month. The 35-year-old center has three years left on his contract with an average annual value of $7 million, but his gritty two-way style and Stanley Cup experience could make him enticing for post-season contenders.
The versatile, longtime Blue Jackets forward is UFA-eligible in July. Management hopes to re-sign their 32-year-old captain, but they could put him on the trade block following the Olympic break if they cannot hammer out an extension.
It seems unlikely that the Wild would trade the promising rookie, who is one half of their successful goaltending tandem. Nevertheless, there's talk suggesting they could part with the 23-year-old Wallstedt for a first-line center or a scoring winger.
McMann isn't as big a name as others on this list, but that doesn't mean he lacks value in the trade market. The late-blooming, hardworking 29-year-old winger is on pace to exceed last season's career highs of 20 goals and 34 points. He could fetch a pair of solid future assets to help the Maple Leafs restock their prospect pool.
