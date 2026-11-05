NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest Nikita Kucherov Speculation

Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2026 3:24 PM
Updated Nov 5, 2026 4:30 PM
It's been nearly a week since the news broke that Nikita Kucherov wasn't re-signing with the Tampa Bay Lightning and had requested a trade. That's sparked ongoing speculation over where he might land if the Lightning decide to move him before the March 1 trade deadline.
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