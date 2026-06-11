NHL Rumor Roundup: Will Dylan Larkin's Request Hurt Vincent Trocheck's Trade Value?

The entry of the Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin into the trade market no longer makes Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers the top center available. Plus, could another Red Wing be traded?
Dylan Larkin's trade request saga is having far-reaching ripples throughout the NHL.
His reported three-team trade list complicates the Detroit Red Wings' efforts to get a substantial return. It could also affect their off-season roster plans, as they must now attempt to replace Larkin while also adding a second-line center, a first-line left wing and more depth to their checking lines.
It has also raised questions over whether the three teams on his list – the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, and Florida Panthers – have sufficient trade assets to meet the Wings' asking price.
The Larkin saga could also affect other notable centers in this summer's trade market, particularly Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers.
Trocheck, who turns 33 on July 11, has been a fixture in the rumor mill for months. He's under contract for three more years with an affordable annual cap hit of $5.625 million. His preference is to remain close to the American East Coast. He has a 12-team no-trade list, but it drops to a 10-team no-trade list on July 1.
It was assumed the Rangers would move Trocheck by the March trade deadline. However, GM Chris Drury preferred to wait until the off-season, hoping to receive better trade offers.
On June 9, Mollie Walker of the New York Post examined what Larkin's trade request meant for the Rangers' efforts to peddle Trocheck this summer.
The addition of Larkin to the trade market means Trocheck is no longer the top center available. However, he could still have considerable value to teams that fail to land Larkin.
As long as Larkin maintains a short list of potential destinations, his presence in the market shouldn't adversely affect Trocheck's value.
Given Trocheck's preference to remain in the East, the Golden Knights probably weren't on his list of desirable landing spots. It was rumored the Wild were interested in the veteran Rangers center, but they could also be outside his acceptable range of trade locations.
The Panthers would probably be more acceptable for Trocheck, but they're unlikely to be in the bidding for him or Larkin. They're already deep at center and unlikely to part with Anton Lundell for either guy.
Speaking of the Red Wings, Larkin might not be the only player on the move this summer.
Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now referenced a tweet from ESPN's Kevin Weekes, who claimed Wings goaltender Sebastian Cossa could become a trade candidate. According to Weekes, the Utah Mammoth could be among the suitors.
Cossa, 23, was chosen 15th overall in the 2021 NHL draft. He was considered the Wings' future starting goalie, but they're deep in young goalie prospects, including Trey Augustine and Michal Postava.
Duff also mentioned a "false flag" rumor earlier in the week linking Cossa to the Edmonton Oilers. Nevertheless, he felt the Oilers might be a suitable destination for the promising young netminder, pointing out he's been an All-Star Game participant at the AHL level.
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