NHL Rumor Roundup: Will The Devils Trade Simon Nemec? Plus Latest Stars And Sabres Buzz
Conflicting reports emerged regarding Devils defenseman Simon Nemec. Meanwhile, a young Stars forward could become an offer-sheet target, and a young Sabres goaltender could hit the trade block.
Conflicting reports emerged late last week regarding Simon Nemec.
The 22-year-old New Jersey Devils defenseman is completing his entry-level contract and is eligible to become an RFA on July 1, raising questions about his future.
New Jersey Hockey Now's James Nichols cited an overseas report claiming Nemec had requested a trade. It also stated Devils GM Sunny Mehta had not been in contact with the young blueliner or his agent.
Nichols claimed a source said there was no truth to the claim that Mehta hadn't reached out to the Nemec camp. Meanwhile, Slovak hockey insider Tomas Prokop took to social media to debunk the rumored trade request.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said he heard the reports about Nemec were wrong and he hadn't asked to be traded. He believes the young blueliner wants to remain with the Devils, but it depends on how the contract discussions go.
Should Nemec become available, the Boston Bruins might be a suitor. Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston believes the young right-shot rearguard has the speed, puck-moving ability and offense that the Bruins desperately need on their blueline.
Meanwhile, in Dallas, the Stars' efforts to re-sign RFA left winger Jason Robertson have been their priority. However, the cap-strapped club could have another problem on its hands this summer.
On Friday, Harman Dayal of The Athletic included the Stars on his list of NHL teams whose limited salary-cap space could cost them a player this summer.
It's expected the Stars will peddle one or two players to free up sufficient cap space for Robertson's new contract. However, it could be difficult to sign Mavrik Bourque to a new contract.
Like Robertson, Bourque is an RFA with arbitration rights this summer. He's completing a one-year, $950,000 contract. The versatile 24-year-old can play center or wing and is coming off a career-best 20 goals and 21 assists for 41 points in 82 games.
Dayal believes Bourque could be an excellent offer-sheet candidate for a rival club bold enough to go that route. He speculated that the Stars would have difficulty matching a $4.77 million offer, costing only a second-round pick as compensation.
ESPN's Kevin Weekes said he was told the Ottawa Senators have shown an interest in Levi. The 24-year-old has dropped behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon and Colten Ellis on the Sabres' goaltending depth chart and might benefit from a trade.
The Philadelphia Flyers have been mentioned as a potential destination for Levi. David Staples of the Edmonton Journal has him on his suggested list of goalie trade targets for the Oilers.
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