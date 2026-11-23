Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 7:11 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 7:11 PM
With American Thanksgiving approaching, its time to look at which NHL teams have been the early winners and losers of the 2026-27 season as this pivotal benchmark nears.
Every NHL season, American Thanksgiving serves as an early checkpoint for how the rest of a team's season may pan out.
Over the past five seasons, at least 11 of the 16 teams who qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs were in post-season positions at American Thanksgiving. While the season may feel like it just started, there's already a lot to learn about where all 32 teams stand.
Let's break down who some of the early winners and losers have been through the early part of the 2026-27 season, and where their competitive future stands:
Winner: Edmonton Oilers
Goaltending was supposed to be the weak spot for this Oilers team that hasn't found steady netminding despite going on repeated playoff runs. Instead, at 17-5-3, it's become a strength.
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So far, Edmonton ranks sixth in team save percentage at 5-on-5 and seventh in goals against per game. Tristan Jarry, whose arrival looked like a mistake last year, has a 2.49 goals-against average through 11 games with two shutouts, while Devon Levi has been just as steady.
The Oilers have been going through a small rough patch as of late, losing three in a row. However, a historic start from Connor McDavid alongside the usual suspects in Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard, has put the Oilers firmly in the conversation as early Stanley Cup contenders.
Winner: Minnesota Wild
Jesper Wallstedt has been a tremendous story in Minnesota, where the Wild are humming. The 23-year-old has posted a 16-2-4 record along with a .923 SP and 1.99 GAA. With Filip Gustavsson returning from hip surgery, the Wild now have a problem most teams would envy.
The team isn't without drama as they try to get Quinn Hughes signed to an extension, but GM Bill Guerin seems committed to keeping the defenseman and making a run at a Stanley Cup, regardless of what the long-term future may hold.
All of this, without even mentioning the incredible start for Kirill Kaprizov, combined with the fact the team has lost just three games in regulation and sit at the top of the Central division, suggests they are Cup contenders. They've been winning despite some key injuries, and they don't look to be slowing down.
thehockeynews.comMinnesota Wild's Major Investment In Kaprizov Already Paying Off In First Year Of Historic ContractIt's only the first year of Kirill Kaprizov's massive eight-year extension but the 29-year-old has already proven his worth, and could take home some hardware to further validate Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin's investment.
Loser: Toronto Maple Leafs
10 straight losses. The latest was the worst: a 3-2 third-period lead against the Columbus Blue Jackets vanished in 52 seconds, and the crowd chanted for coach Jim Hiller to be fired.
William Nylander was demoted, and trade chatter is growing. Elliotte Friedman says Auston Matthews' future is in question if things don't improve. "I almost can't see any situation where (Matthews) is traded in-season. I would be, I would be shocked if that happened... I think if this continues in this way, all bets are off."
"It's embarrassing. It's not fair to the people who paid to buy tickets. It's inexcusable," said Matthews after the loss. Sergei Bobrovsky has been a total train-wreck signing, and there's talk of tearing it all down to the studs.
For a team with this much talent, the collapse is the biggest surprise in the league.
Winner/Loser: Detroit Red Wings
Until Sunday night, the Detroit Red Wings were looking like real losers. Then interim GM Shawn Horcoff made a trade that brought in a huge haul and a top-end prospect that could change the fortunes of the franchise.
Dylan Larkin asked out in June, left the team on Oct. 29 and he remained in limbo until the Montreal Canadiens made a trade for him. He got Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, the rights to forward Michael Hage, a first-round pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2027, a fourth-round pick in 2028 and a first-round pick in 2029.
Meanwhile, restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson remains unsigned with a Dec. 1 deadline looming. He reportedly refused to look at offer sheets out of fear Detroit could match. That's how bad things have gotten.
If Horcoff can get the kind of return for Edvinsson he did for Larkin, the Red Wings could look like winners.
thehockeynews.comLet Him Cook: The Dylan Larkin Trade Shows Why GM Shawn Horcoff Should Have His Interim Title RemovedThe Detroit Red Wings were in a very tough position in their standoff with former captain Dylan Larkin, but interim GM Shawn Horcoff managed to get a return package that should give fans and ownership confidence in his abilities as a potential long-term candidate for the GM position.
Loser: Philadelphia Flyers
A poor start on the ice has been joined by turmoil off it for the Flyers, with sudden trade rumors and uncertainty surrounding the futures Matvei Michkov and even Travis Konecny emerging. The optics of Cutter Gauthier's November scoring run with the Anaheim Ducks aren't great, either.
GM Daniel Briere then publicly pushed back on reports about these players.
In respect to Michkov, the Flyers say they have no desire to trade him and don't know where the reports of his unhappiness came from. When it comes to Gauthier, Briere denied knowing of any broken promises to Gauthier, calling it "total nonsense."
Philadelphia needs wins to change the conversation, but those wins don't look like they're coming anytime soon.
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