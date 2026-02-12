Olympic Women's Hockey Power Rankings: USA Lead As Quarterfinals Are Set

Finland were the only team to put together sustained zone time against Canada to a point where it looked like their gap wasn't as large as the scoresheet suggests. It's hard to know how much the norovirus outbreak the team dealt with early affected their early performances, such as their loss to Czechia. Team Finland has the big names, they have the depth, and they have Sanni Ahola, who has been solid in net. It's going to take more for an upset, but if any team can do it, it's the Finns. They will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals.