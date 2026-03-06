Ottawa Senators Change Up The Wing By Adding Warren Foegele And Trading David Perron

They first acquired left winger Warren Foegele and a conditional 2026 third-round pick from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, which orginally belonged to the Buffalo Sabres, and a conditional 2026 third-round pick.
The Senators then traded left winger David Perron to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick.
Senators GM Steve Staios made the trades in the evening before Friday's NHL trade deadline as his team tries to make up a six-point gap in the standings between them and the second wild-card spot.
Foegele, 29, has seven goals and nine points in 47 games this season. He's had a down year with the Kings after putting up a career-high 24 goals, 22 assists and 46 points just last season.
He's also averaged at least a minute of penalty-kill time per game in six of his nine NHL seasons. He should help the Senators in that department, as they sit third-last in the NHL in penalty-kill percentage.
Ottawa has averaged the 10th-most goals against this season despite allowing the second-fewest shots. With Foegele being a two-way forward, he could also help the Senators continue to prevent as many chances as they can from getting to the net.
Regarding the conditional third-round picks, the Senators will receive the worse of the Kings' own third-rounder or the Dallas Stars' third-rounder. Los Angeles will receive the better of Ottawa's own third-round pick or the Washington Capitals' third-round pick. However, if Ottawa and Washington miss the playoffs, the Kings will get the worst of those picks.
Foegele is not a rental, either. He has one year left on his contract after this one with a cap hit of $3.5 million.
Perron, 37, is in the final year of his two-year contract with a $4-million cap hit. He has 10 goals and 25 points in 49 games this season.
Perron's production decreased after signing with Ottawa in 2024, although his ice time did as well. He had 16 points in 43 games last season.
He's also currently recovering from a sports hernia injury that required surgery. The expected timeline to recover was five to seven weeks, and that was announced six weeks ago.
Before Perron joined the Sens, he played two seasons with the Red Wings. He had 56 points in 2022-23 and 47 in 2023-24.
If Perron plays one game for the Red Wings in this year's regular season or playoffs, the Senators will receive the fourth-rounder, which originally belonged to the Columbus Blue Jackets. If the Red Wings make the playoffs and advance to the second round, and Perron plays in at least half of their first-round games, they will instead trade a 2026 third-round pick to the Senators.
The Senators entered Thursday's game against the Calgary Flames sitting sixth in the Atlantic Division with 66 points. The Red Wings, meanwhile, are third in the Atlantic with 77 points.
After going 1-0-2 out of the Olympic break, the Senators trail the Boston Bruins, which sit in the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot, by six points.
If they continue to be buyers before Friday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, they still have their first- and second-round picks in the 2027 and 2028 NHL drafts. In 2026, however, they have zero picks in the first two rounds, three third-round picks, and one choice in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.
