Predicting Landing Spots For 2026’s Top Three Remaining UFAs

By Ben Kirshenblatt, The Hockey News intern

There was a time when the UFA class of 2026 was swimming with talent, but three of the biggest names have already come off the board before making it to free agency.

It started on Sept. 30 when Kirill Kaprizov signed a record-breaking extension with an average annual value of $17 million over eight years.

Six days later, Connor McDavid stunned the hockey world by signing a massive sweetheart extension upholding his AAV of $12.5 million for another two years.

Two days after that, Jack Eichel took a raise on an extension that will see him make $13.5 million for eight years.

In a span of just nine days, three of 2026’s biggest fish came off the UFA market long before they were ever due to hit it.

There is still some talent remaining on the market, however, and here is where we believe they could end up.

Artemi Panarin, LW, New York Rangers

In terms of current AAV, Artemi Panarin has now emerged as the most coveted UFA still available after the rapid-fire of extensions given out to Kaprizov, McDavid and Eichel.

Panarin first came to the New York Rangers in 2019, signing a seven-year deal at just over $11.6 million per season. It was a vital part of turning the Rangers into contenders, making the Eastern Conference final in 2022 and again in 2024.

However, the Rangers appear to be in a freefall, missing the playoffs altogether after a difficult 2024-25 campaign and have continued their struggles into 2025-26 with a 5-5-2 record through their first 12 contests.

Panarin had no problem leaving the Columbus Blue Jackets to join the Rangers in the first place, which is why it’s not difficult to foresee him on the move again if the Rangers can’t improve or come to terms with the 34-year-old left winger.

Rangers' Panarin Deserves To Ask For The Biggest Contract Possible

Artemi Panarin reportedly wants the biggest contract he can get. The Rangers might not be happy with that, but who can blame the star for not wanting a team-friendly deal?

Panarin is an elite playmaker that would fit in nicely on any team’s top six, which is why a team like the Toronto Maple Leafs comes to mind due to their hot pursuit of a top-six winger.

Panarin would make an excellent setup man for Auston Matthews, and the Leafs have already proven they are unafraid to throw lots of money at big free agents.

Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Florida Panthers

While earning $10 million a year across a seven-year deal, there was a time when Sergei Bobrovsky’s contract was considered one of the league’s biggest albatrosses relative to the quality of his play.

During the Florida Panthers’ first deep playoff run in 2023, goaltender Alex Lyon initially beat out Bobrovsky for the starting role to kick off the playoffs. But after Lyon struggled early, Bobrovsky reclaimed the net and never looked back, becoming an early Conn Smythe favourite due to his outstanding play, despite the Panthers’ eventual loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Cup final.

Bobrovsky then continued to serve as an integral piece to the Panthers teams that would go on to win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

However, he is now in his final year with the Panthers, and the team has been devastated by injuries, though Bobrovsky has continued to play serviceably.

Florida is lacking a long-term solution to succeed Bobrovsky in the net, especially after trading away Spencer Knight to the Chicago Blackhawks for Seth Jones. Therefore, a reunion between Florida and Bobrovsky is the likeliest outcome for his next deal.

Even as Bobrovsky has aged, he continues to play well, especially in the playoffs, where it matters the most, and once again, the Panthers lack a long-term successor between the pipes.

With that said, if Florida chooses not to retain Bobrovsky’s services, expect a team with struggling goaltending to try to make a move.

This would be a complete surprise, but Bobrovsky could fit in nicely on the Edmonton Oilers, a team that has been let down too many times by its subpar goaltending, with the Buffalo Sabres being another option.

Alex Ovechkin, LW, Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin is nearing the end of his storied career, already past the age of 40 years old. To this point, he has played exclusively for the same Washington Capitals that drafted him first overall back in 2004.

Last season at the age of 39, Ovechkin still had no problems finding the back of the net with 44 goals in 65 games, and eventually beat Wayne Gretzky’s long-standing career goals record.

This season, the goals have been coming slower, with only two in 11 contests, as he remains one goal away from being the first player to score 900 regular-season goals in a career.

Ovechkin has also played on a Capitals team that has found a return to form lately, finishing at the top of the Eastern Conference last season, and dreams of adding a second Cup to Ovechkin’s illustrious career.

The Story Of The Ovechkin-Crosby Rivalry And His Quest To His First Stanley Cup

A former VP of communications for the Washington Capitals discusses Alex Ovechkin entering the NHL as an "infectious, lovable character" whose rivalry with Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby evolved in three stages.

However, with this being his final year under contract to the Capitals, it could be his last chance to do so.

The expectation is the same boring one. Ovechkin will likely sign another deal with the Capitals, likely taking a discount in the process, or he will retire if that’s not an option.

The idea of Ovechkin ever suiting up for another franchise is nothing short of hockey blasphemy, and he has remained loyal to the Capitals through thick and thin, hence the belief he will remain there or retire.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.