Prospect Power Rankings: OHL Bulldogs – And Their NHL Prospects – Continue To Reign

Congratulations to the OHL's Guelph Storm on winning host duties for the 2027 Memorial Cup.

It came down to Guelph and Kitchener, and either team would have been great. The Storm, no doubt, will hope for a big season from 2027 NHL draft prospect Jaakko Wycisk en route to the CHL championship, and it will be interesting, as always, to see who else they add along the way.

And real quickly, because there's so much chatter about Gavin McKenna right now, I will just say this: wait until the world juniors before getting into a tizzy about the Penn State freshman. If McKenna struggles for Canada, then yes, you can worry about his No. 1 draft status. Otherwise, keep in mind he's second in NCAA scoring among all freshmen right now (and only by one point to Chicago Blackhawks first-rounder Vaclav Nestrasil of UMass).

With that out of the way, let's get back to ranking the top developmental teams in North America right now.

1. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL): Reigning atop the OHL scoring race are a pair of Bulldogs in Jake O'Brien (SEA) and Adam Benak (MIN), as has been the case most of the season. Brantford still hasn't lost in regulation, and now defenseman Adam Jiricek (STL) is on fire with a nine-game point streak that includes three in his last game, against Brampton.

2. Michigan State Spartans (NCAA): Sweeping Notre Dame on the road puts the Spartans at 9-1-0 on the season; now they return to Munn to host a tough Wisconsin squad. Porter Martone (PHI) had three goals against the Irish and continues to lead the offense, while Ryker Lee (NSH) had two tallies himself and is starting to heat up.

3. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL): Call them the 'Dub Kings' because Edmonton is the No. 1 team in the WHL right now, bolstered by a 9-1-0 run. Adam Jecho (STL) is finding his stride with five points in his past three games, while defenseman Blake Fiddler (SEA) has four points of his own during that span.

4. University of Michigan Wolverines (NCAA): A split with Penn State puts a bit of a dent in Michigan's record, but it's still an impressive 11-3-0. Michael Hage (MTL) continues to pace the offense, while Adam Valentini (2026 draft) got his first three-point game against the Nittany Lions, while Jayden Perron (CAR) has five points in his past five outings.

5. Barrie Colts (OHL): It's hard to be hotter than Brantford, but the Colts have actually gained ground on the Bulldogs by going 8-0-2 in their past 10 games. Cole Beaudoin (UTA) continues to lead the charge and now has 33 points in just 18 games, while defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson (NYI) leads the whole team in goals with 15.

6. Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL): Just as national teams start to concentrate on world junior rosters, Germany's Maxim Schafer (WSH) has begun to turn it on with eight points in his past seven games. Fellow big man Maxim Masse (ANA) has kept the party going with 11 points of his own during that span.

7. University of Denver Pioneers (NCAA): Never count out a David Carle team. After a wobbly start, the Pios have ripped off five straight wins, including sweeps of Western Michigan and Colorado College. Eric Pohlkamp (SJ) has been a force on the blueline, leading the whole team in scoring with 13 points in 12 games, while Rieger Lorenz (MIN) has four points in his past three.

8. University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs (NCAA): Wash, rinse, repeat: the Plante brothers continue to dominate. Max (DET) and Zam (PIT) are the top two scorers in the land with 23 and 22 points, respectively, while liney Jayson Shaugabay (TB) is close with 19. The Dogs split with Omaha last weekend.

9. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL): With seven wins in their past 10, the Voltigeurs are right behind Blainville-Boisbriand in the West and gaining ground. Right winger Dylan Dumont (2026 draft) has eight points through seven games in November, while goalie Jan Larys (2026) has basically only had two bad outings all season – and sports a 9-3-0 record.

10. Everett Silvertips (WHL): With points in nine of their past 10 games, the Silvertips continue to dominate the Western Conference standings. Matias Vanhanen (2026, passed over in '25) is still piling up points and now has 33 through 22 appearances, while Julius Miettinen (SEA) is up to 28 in 18 contests.

11. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL): As great as the Oil Kings have been, the Raiders actually have a better points percentage – they just haven't played as many games yet. Defenseman Daxon Rudolph (2026 draft) has been solid at both ends of the ice – including on the power play – while fellow blueliner Brock Cripps (2027) is an incredibly exciting youngster.

12. London Knights (OHL): Creeping up on Windsor in the Western Conference, the Knights have won six of 10. Braidy Wassilyn (2026 draft) has 12 points in 10 games since coming over from Niagara, while Sam O'Reilly (TB) leads the pack with 21 points in 20 games. Goalie Aleksei Medvedev continues to romp with a .922 save percentage.

Prospect Power Rankings: Michigan State Takes Over

The current top junior and college hockey teams across the continent, from an NHL prospect perspective, include a new No. 1 squad and some players who are on fire lately.

13. University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks (NCAA): The Hawks have won four of five, and it's starting to get crowded at the top of the NCHC. Will Zellers (BOS) has five points in his past four games, while Ben Strinden (NSH) continues to lead the team with 15 points through 12. Defenseman Keaton Verhoeff (2026 draft) has an impressive eight points already.

14. Flint Firebirds (OHL): Winners of six straight and eight of 10, the Firebirds are putting some spice into the West lately. Big Nathan Aspinall (NYR) leads the way with 27 points in 18 games, followed by Jimmy Lombardi (LA) with 25 in 19. Defenseman Rylan Fellinger (TOR) has all of his five points in the past five games.

15. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL): The Armada have taken some licks lately, but they've rebounded with a 3-0-1 streak. Justin Carbonneau (STL) is playing at a goal-per-game pace, while Mateo Nobert (VEG) has 25 points through 20 contests. D-man Xavier Villeneuve (2026 draft) is up to 25 points in 21 games.

