Prospect Power Rankings: Penguins, Red Wings Prospects Shine In NCAA

We're heading into the holiday season soon, which means we're going to have a lot less NCAA hockey for a bit.

That's going to be reflected in these prospect power rankings, but on the other hand, we also have world juniors coming up, which will have the same impact on many junior teams as well.

Right now, the World Jr. A Challenge has the USHL playing without a number of its stars (who are playing for Team USA at the tournament), but they'll be back soon.

In the meantime, let's take a look at the best teams with the best NHL prospects right now.

1. University of Michigan Wolverines (NCAA)

So Will Horcoff (PIT) has to be a favorite for the Hobey Baker at this point, right? The sophomore has 19 goals through 20 games and 28 points overall, tying him with teammates Michael Hage (MTL) and T.J. Hughes for the team lead. Now it's on to the world juniors – where he could face Hage eventually.

2. Michigan State Spartans (NCAA)

The Spartans got a well-earned split with their Wolverine rivals, and Trey Augustine (DET) did his part to shut the door in that win. Porter Martone (PHI) continues to lead Michigan State in scoring with 20 points in 16 games, though he'll miss a couple games over the holidays due to the world juniors.

3. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Defenseman Tommy Bleyl (2026) has been a great find out for the Cats, as he's up to 31 points in 28 games as a 'Q' rookie. Another American import, Teddy Mutryn (SJ), has also been lights-out with 31 points in 25 games, while Rudy Guimond (DET) now leads the league with a 2.28 goals-against average.

4. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

After a bit of adversity, the Bulldogs are back on top as winners of three straight, including an 8-4 thumping of Erie this week. Jett Luchanko (PHI) was big in that victory with three points. Marek Vanacker (CHI) may have been snubbed for Canada's world junior camp, but he has eight points in his past four games for Brantford.

5. Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

The story in the USHL right now is Tynan Lawrence (2026), who has been an absolute buzzsaw since returning from injury. Lawrence now has 13 points through seven games this year, while Melvin Novotny (BUF) continues to lead the Jacks with 29 points through 25 contests.

6. Prince George Cougars (WHL)

At 9-1-0, the Cougars have been scorching lately, and a big part of that has been defenseman Carson Carels (2026), who has 11 points in his past 10 games. He'll be at Canada's world junior camp and will be a fun one to watch. Elsewhere, Terik Parascak (WSH) continues to dominate up front with 39 points in 26 games.

7. Flint Firebirds (OHL)

Nathan Aspinall (NYR) is officially A Problem right now, especially following Flint's 9-1 massacre of Guelph this week. Aspinall is now the top scorer in the OHL with 47 points in 28 games, and Flint is second in the West Division. Defenseman Darels Uljanskis (ANA) has nine points in seven games since returning from injury.

8. University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks (NCAA)

With a sweep of St. Cloud State, the Hawks remained hot and a couple of Calgary Flames picks were front and center: Cole Reschny continued his fabulous freshman season, while Cade Littler had a big weekend and now has five points in his past five games.

9. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

The fact Liam Ruck (2026) was one of the first names announced for the WHL Prospects Game should tell you how well things have been going for him and the Tigers, which are 8-0-2 in their past 10. Meanwhile, defenseman Bryce Pickford (MTL) has been on a wild heater with 36 points in 28 games this season.

10. Barrie Colts (OHL)

Winners of eight in their past 10, the Colts continue to be led by Cole Beaudoin (UTA), who is up to 41 points in 25 games. Meanwhile, Emil Hemming (DAL) has seven points in his past three outings to keep his great campaign going. The two will see each other at the world juniors soon.

11. University of Denver Pioneers (NCAA)

The Pios got a couple of statement wins over Miami, and true to Denver form, they did so as a team with numerous players dotting the scoresheet. Defenseman Eric Pohlkamp (SJ) still leads the team in scoring with 19 points in 17 games, but Clarke Caswell (SEA) is getting up there with four points in his past three.

12. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Shout-out to undrafted defenseman Ethan Mackenzie for earning a camp invite for Canada's world junior squad. With 31 points in 30 games, I suppose he's been hard to ignore. Goaltender Parker Snell (2026) has gotten back on track recently, too, surrendering just three goals total in his past two starts.

13. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

While the Armada have come back to Earth a bit, the team still has points in eight of its past 10 games and still reigns atop the Western Conference. Right winger Justin Carbonneau (STL) has almost caught up with B-B's other top scorers and now has 32 points in 23 games.

14. Boston College Eagles (NCAA)

We've been waiting for a blue-blood Hockey East program to make some noise, and it feels like the Eagles may have found their footing. Dean Letourneau (BOS) has quieted the haters by putting up more than a point per game as a sophomore, while James Hagens (BOS) is doing James Hagens things with 18 points in 16 games himself.

15. Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

True, the Eagles got shellacked by Moncton the other night, but there's no shame in that. Otherwise, Cape Breton has been getting a nice boost in offense from Romain Litalien (2026), who has seven points in his past four games. Big D-man Tomas Lavoie (UTA) has been heating up, too.

