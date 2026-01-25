Report: Rangers Seek A Trade Return For Artemi Panarin Similar To Brock Nelson And Avalanche Deal

To this point, it's clear that the New York Rangers are interested in parting ways with star left winger Artemi Panarin. GM Chris Drury announced the team was going through a "retool" and revealed they wouldn't be offering Panarin a contract extension.
Therefore, even with a full no-move clause, all signs point to the Rangers looking for a healthy return for the Russian playmaker.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman had a report on his 'Saturday Headlines' segment explaining the type of return the Blueshirts are looking for in exchange for Panarin.
The NHL insider recalls a trade around last season's trade deadline. On March 6, 2025, the New York Islanders traded away veteran center Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche.
Alongside Nelson, the Avalanche also acquired winger William Dufour. In return, the Isles received Calum Ritchie, Oliver Kylington, a 2026 first-round pick, and a conditional third-round pick in 2028, as Friedman remembers it. Nelson was also acquired as a pending UFA, much like Panarin's situation this season.
Friedman later explains that this is the type of trade that the Rangers will be looking to make with the potential departure of Panarin.
His full no-move clause is noted in this report, acknowledging that Panarin has the final say on where he goes if a trade comes to fruition. It's also worth mentioning that he carries over an $11.6-million salary cap hit. Nonetheless, there are teams showing interest in the former 120-point scorer.
The Anaheim Ducks were listed, as Panarin has a history with head coach Joel Quenneville. They were both in the Chicago Blackhawks organization from 2015-16 to 2016-17, with Panarin spending his first two years with Chicago and winning the Calder Trophy.
Friedman then mentions the Los Angeles Kings, but the franchise needs to figure out where it stands. At the moment, the Kings are tied with the San Jose Sharks for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but are on the outside.
With Panarin's age and the term he is expecting, the Kings are being careful in their approach to the Rangers' left winger, especially given the uncertainty about whether they'll make the playoffs this season.
Next on the list is the Washington Capitals. Friedman said they could consider a trade for Panarin, with an extension in place. Of course, there is the Russian connection between Panarin and the NHL's all-time leading scorer, Alex Ovechkin.
At the end of his report on the Panarin file, Sportsnet's insider admits that there could be other clubs out there that he's missed.
At any rate, he repeats that the return the Islanders received for Nelson is where the conversation starts for any team looking to acquire Panarin.
