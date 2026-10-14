Should The Chicago Blackhawks Be Concerned About Bowen Byram's Early Struggles?

Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2026 6:12 PMPublished Oct 14, 2026 6:12 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks gambled on defenseman Bowen Byram, and things haven't looked great early on.
Coming into the season, one of the more interesting narratives around the NHL was the question of what a good season would look like for first-year Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram.
The blueliner was traded to the Blackhawks by the Buffalo Sabres in a blockbuster, multi-player swap headlined by the fourth-overall pick in the 2026 draft going to the Sabres.
More than a few cynics wondered if Byram would meet expectations – especially given that, immediately after the trade, he signed a lucrative contract extension paying him $12.5-million per season starting in 2027-28.
Byram's extension, at the time, was set to make him the league's highest-paid defenseman, but it will still place him second in payroll on the Blackhawks behind only superstar center Connor Bedard.
While his contract may not have kicked in yet, it's safe to say the start of Byram's 2026-27 season has not provided a good first impression to Blackhawks fans.
It took him six games before recording his first point, an assist, and he's a minus-7. The Blackhawks currently rank 27th in goals for per game and 28th in goals against per game, so it would be unfair to Byram to pin Chicago's struggles on him and him alone. But if you look at his all-around impact, there's no question he has failed to deliver on the lofty expectations his contract extension created.
Considering that Byram is averaging 24:42 of ice time per game – nearly five full minutes more than the Blackhawks' second-most utilized defenseman – having nearly no impact on the scoresheet is a serious issue for Chicago.
GM Kyle Davidson has pushed his chips behind Byram, gambling that he is a true top-pair defenseman and part of the long-term solution for this team. And right now, he is not rewarding Davidson for believing in him.
thehockeynews.comHoneymoon Period: Bowen Byram Is Ready For The Pressure Of Being A Chicago BlackhawkBowen Byram started life as a Blackhawk and a married man this summer, and he knows the expectations that precede him in both of his new titles. But that pressure is nothing he isn’t used to – or prepared for.
As of now it would seem Byram has done nothing but add evidence that his cynics may be right about his talent level. Prior to this season, he has been able to hide when he was a member of the Sabres as well as the Colorado Avalanche. But when he signed his contract extension with the Blackhawks, he instantly was cast into the spotlight.
Byram's extension will last for six seasons, and if his struggles continue, it's going to make him an easy target for frustrated Blackhawks fans. Davidson could've kept the fourth-overall pick this year, but he chose to try to shorten the growing pains of his franchise.
Finding and paying a dynamic young blueliner is no easy feat, and as we're seeing in Chicago, there can be huge pitfalls that punish a team for trying to accelerate their growth by acquiring an unproven player. Byram may yet turn into a top D-man, but we can only judge him by his actions and his efforts so far.
And right now, Byram is looking like a significant bust for a Blackhawks team that can't afford to be wrong on their player projections.
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