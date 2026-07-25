Six Canadian Youngsters Who Could Breakthrough Or Breakout In The NHL's 2026-27 Season

Here are six young Canadian stars who could be on the verge of breaking through or breaking out on an NHL roster for the 2026-27 season.
The NHL's newest wave of young talent is looking to establish itself, whether as a first-overall pick entering the league or a young player hoping to earn a full-time role after getting a taste of NHL action.
Here are six Canadian prospects who could have a breakthrough into the NHL or simply have a breakout season in their young careers.
Gavin McKenna, LW Toronto Maple Leafs
After being selected first overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2026 NHL draft, Gavin McKenna is expected to make an immediate impact in the NHL. Projected to step into a top-six role, McKenna has the potential to finish among the league's highest-scoring rookies while helping accelerate Toronto's transition into a new era.
McKenna has already built an impressive resume. He recorded 14 points in seven games for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship and tied for fifth in NCAA scoring during his freshman year at Penn State with 51 points in 35 games.
As a natural left winger, McKenna could find himself skating alongside Auston Matthews, William Nylander, or John Tavares, allowing him to play with some elite talent. His playmaking ability could also help rejuvenate Toronto's offensive identity that was lost this past year. They finished 16th in goals-per-game average at 3.07.
Sam Dickinson, D, San Jose Sharks
Sam Dickinson successfully earned a regular role as a rookie defenseman during the 2025-26 season, appearing in 72 games in his NHL debut campaign. He finished with one goal and 13 assists while focusing primarily on the defensive side of the game, as the San Jose Sharks prioritized developing strong defensive habits over encouraging high-risk offensive play.
Dickinson is projected to become a top-four defenseman and a key part of San Jose's future as he continues to gain strength and confidence.
Following a dependable rookie campaign, Dickinson could begin next season on the Sharks' top defensive pairing alongside Jacob Trouba. With young stars Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith leading the next generation, San Jose's rebuild is beginning to shift toward post-season contention.
Zayne Parekh, D, Calgary Flames
Opportunity is still there for Zayne Parekh, after the right-shot defenseman was limited to just 37 games during the 2025-26 season. Upper-body injuries and illness sidelined him for quite some time, but he still managed to record four goals and nine points while averaging just over 19 minutes of ice time in his final 12 games of the season.
Parekh has already shown the offensive instincts that made him one of hockey's top prospects, including the ability to quarterback the Calgary Flames' first power-play unit. However, his defensive-zone coverage and tendency to overcommit remain areas for improvement.
A pairing with newly acquired veteran Jake Middleton could provide the perfect balance. Middleton's defensive reliability would allow Parekh to utilize his offensive skill set while continuing to develop his all-around game.
Brayden Yager, C, Winnipeg Jets
Brayden Yager appears more likely to establish himself than struggle during the upcoming season. Standing six-foot, the young center still needs to add strength to better handle battles along the boards and the physical demands of the NHL.
Yager recorded 30 points in 68 games with the Manitoba Moose during the 2025-26 season before making his NHL debut with the Winnipeg Jets. Although he has yet to record his first NHL point, he has appeared in only three games.
His offensive upside remains evident, highlighted by a dangerous shot and strong hockey sense. If he continues to develop physically, Yager has a legitimate opportunity to earn a full-time middle-six role with the Jets.
Caleb Desnoyers, C, Utah Mammoth
Selected fourth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, Caleb Desnoyers signed his entry-level contract in March after an outstanding season with the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats, recording 22 goals and 78 points in 45 games.
Internationally, Desnoyers helped Team Canada win a bronze medal at the 2026 World Junior Championship, providing six assists in seven games. He will compete for an NHL roster spot during training camp as the Utah Mammoth continue building one of the league's most promising young cores.
Desnoyers projects as a two-way top-six center with exceptional hockey IQ. He processes the game at a high level, plays a detailed defensive game, and is sufficient in the faceoff dot, making him a reliable option in all situations.
Tij Iginla, LW, Utah Mammoth
Tij Iginla is known for changing the angle of his blade just before releasing his shot, making him one of the more deceptive finishers among the league's top prospects. He also excels around the net, battling through traffic and scoring on rebounds.
During the 2025-26 season, Iginla registered 41 goals and 90 points in 48 games with the Kelowna Rockets. He led all WHL skaters with 1.88 points per game, further proving he is ready to compete for a full-time NHL role.
The left winger combines quick acceleration with a relentless work ethic, allowing him to back defenders off the blue line and enter the offensive zone with speed. If he earns a regular roster spot, Iginla has the offensive tools to become an important contributor for Utah's young core.
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