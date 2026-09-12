Six Young NHL Stars Entering The Final Year Of Their Contracts Without An Extension

Many young players are unsigned RFAs for 2027-28 and therefore entering contract seasons with millions of dollars on the line. Here are some of the most notable names
While there are still several unsigned RFAs around the NHL who still don't have contracts for the season that starts in a few weeks, many more are on expiring deals that could cost their employers a lot of money.
At a time when teams seem to be terrified of letting even a UFA enter the final year of his deal without an extension in place, they remain content to let RFAs play contract years and, potentially, put themselves in a position for a huge extension.
These are some key youngsters in that group to watch as 2026-27 begins.
1. Will Smith, LW, San Jose Sharks
We all saw what Macklin Celebrini got from the San Jose Sharks. While Will Smith isn't likely to approach the $18.8-million average annual value the superstar center did, the asking price is certainly rising for all players who, like Smith, were second on their team in points.
Coming off his second season in the NHL, Smith registered 24 goals and 35 assists for 59 points in 69 games. His numbers seem poised to take another big step in 2026-27.
If so, the Sharks might suddenly, and almost out of nowhere, find themselves paying two guys more than $15 million apiece on their second contracts.
2. Kirill Marchenko, RW, Columbus Blue Jackets
Kirill Marchenko might not be playing for his next deal as auditioning to get traded.
After he put up 58 goals and 83 assists for 141 points over the last two seasons - 45th in league-wide scoring - he can ask for a lot of money. But rumors have persisted all season that he may not want to be with the Columbus Blue Jackets long-term.
As such, every goal he scores and every assist he picks up will not only net him a few more dollars, but also increase interest in him around the league.
Columbus has said they won't trade him without a deal that makes them better, so he can increase that interest with a strong season.
3. Matvei Michkov, LW, Philadelphia Flyers
Matvei Michkov's continued up-and-down situation with the Philadelphia Flyers has now stretched across two coaches, and it seems that all involved want a clean slate for this season.
But even with those difficulties - benchings, public criticisms, etc. - Michkov has produced, scoring 20 goals and 51 points in 81 games last year. A little more understanding between himself and coach Rick Tocchet could go a long way toward getting him closer to being a point-a-game player in his contract year.
4. Luke Evangelista, RW, New Jersey Devils
Luke Evangelista just got traded to the New Jersey Devils. And since their scoring depth has been sorely lacking, he, along with fellow newcomer Anthony Mantha, will be put in a position to put up a ton of secondary offense.
Can he improve on his 12 goals in 81 games last year? Probably, because he shot under seven percent last season. So if he combines that with more assists, there's a real chance he and the Devils find a fruitful deal beyond this season.
5. Joel Hofer, G, St. Louis Blues
Taken as a whole, Joel Hofer's 2025-26 season was quite good for the St. Louis Blues. But he was still a little too prone to having a bad night or three mixed in with some stellar performances.
But with Jordan Binnington in a contract year himself, now is the chance for Hofer to definitively take the starting position and smooth out his night-to-night game.
If it goes well, he could get the same kind of deal the Blues gave Binnington several years ago (six years at $6 million per season), or do even better than that.
6. Ryan Leonard, RW, Washington Capitals
Ryan Leonard's rookie year was very good, seeing him putting up 20 goals and 45 points in 75 games. Lots to like. But then the Capitals went out and added a ton of offensive depth this summer.
Leonard is a natural right winger, but he played the left side a bunch last year, so it seems that experiment will continue. But as Alex Ovechkin ages, can Leonard pick up a little more power-play time, shooting opportunities, and other roles that will put him in line for a big raise from his entry-level deal?
It's one of the key storylines of the Washington Capitals' season and could be a big decision point for their future as well.
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