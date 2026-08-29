The Five Unluckiest NHL Players In The 2025-26 Season

But Hertl is a lot like another guy further up the list. He shoots a little selectively (just 202 shots on goal in almost 1,400 minutes) because when he does, he scores well above the league average. His career shooting percentage going into last season was 13.9 percent, so 11.8 is a big step down. Indeed, he generated 39.1 expected goals, so he scored 15 lower than he should have, and this is a guy who often converts at well above the league-wide expected rate.