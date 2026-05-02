Three Potential NHL Free Agent Destinations for Penguins' Evgeni Malkin
Evgeni Malkin made it clear that he wants to play in the NHL next season, even if it is not with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here are three teams that could look to sign him if he hits the market.
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ playoff run came to an end with their 1-0 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 6. Now, the Penguins have big questions heading into the summer.
The Penguins have several pending unrestricted free agents, with July 1 just two months away. Penguins legend Evgeni Malkin is the most notable of the bunch.
With the Penguins focused on getting younger, questions about the 39-year-old Malkin’s future in Pittsburgh have come up. Malkin has recently added a bit more fuel to the fire.
While speaking to reporters, Malkin made it clear that he wants to play in the NHL next season and is open to playing for another team even if it’s not Pittsburgh. He shouldn’t have much trouble generating interest, either, as he had 19 goals and 61 points in 56 games this season.
Due to this, let’s look at three teams that could look to sign Malkin this off-season if he hits free agency.
Montreal Canadiens
If the Penguins do not bring back Malkin, the Canadiens could be a team that targets him in free agency. When looking at the Canadiens’ roster, one of their biggest needs is another top-six center. With this in mind, it would make sense if they had Malkin on their radar.
Malkin would be a very good short-term option at second-line center for the Canadiens as their younger players continue to grow. His playoff experience, which includes three Stanley Cup championships, could also make him appealing to a Canadiens club that is becoming a true contender.
Minnesota Wild
While the Wild recently knocked out the Dallas Stars in the first round, they should still be looking to improve their roster this summer. The Wild are in their win-now window, and one of their biggest needs is another star forward in their top six who can play center. Thus, Malkin would make a lot of sense for them.
Yet, even if Malkin played on the wing in Minnesota, he would still have the potential to be a strong pickup for their top six. The idea of him and Kirill Kaprizov on a line is exciting, and he also previously played with Wild GM Bill Guerin.
Detroit Red Wings
After missing the playoffs for the 10th straight year following a late-season collapse, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should be aggressive this summer. With Malkin being one of the NHL’s top pending UFAs and the Red Wings needing another top-six forward, it would make sense if Detroit tried to sign him.
Malkin could fill one of two major needs for the Red Wings. Whether Malkin is used as their second-line center or in their top six as a winger, Detroit’s offense would certainly look stronger with Malkin in it.
Additionally, his fiery personality is what the Red Wings could use late in the season to prevent another collapse.
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