Kirill Kaprizov Breaks Wild's Franchise Playoff Goals Record

Game 6 is set for Thursday back in Minnesota at 6:30.
In the Wild's 4-2 win, Kirill Kaprizov recorded one goal and two assists. His goal passed Zach Parise for the most playoff goals in franchise history.
After claiming the club's regular-season goals record on March 3, Kaprizov became the 16th player to hold an active franchise's all-time outright regular-season and playoff goals records.
Filip Forsberg (NSH), Alex Ovechkin (WSH) and Mark Scheifele (WPG/ATL) are the only other active players to do so.
Kaprizov, 29, has two goals and seven assists for nine points. His nine points have matched his personal best for points in a single series (also 9 in 2025 R1).
Only three Wild skaters have recorded more points in a series: Marian Gaborik (11 in 2003 CSF), Parise(10 in 2014 R1) and Wes Walz(10 in 2003 CSF).
He also logged his ninth career multi-point game in the playoffs and passedParisefor the most in Wild history.
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