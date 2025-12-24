World Juniors 2026: One NHL Prospect To Watch For Each Team In The East

The World Junior Championship runs from Boxing Day to Jan. 5, and that means NHL fans will be getting a chance to watch their favorite team's top prospects.

It's a time for overreactions and hasty judgments on small samples. Fans will talk about special performances or worry if their guy doesn't perform. It's the most wonderful time of the year.

There are only three teams without prospects at this year's tournament, barring any changes or last-minute cuts to the roster. Vegas Golden Knights prospect Trevor Connelly could no longer play for the Americans due to injury.

The Carolina Hurricanes likely would have had a few prospects at the event had the Russian U-20 squad been participating, but they have also had a few prospects graduate beyond the U-20 format.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, on the other hand, are a bit more surprising. They were hoping to have top prospects Cayden Lindstrom or Jackson Smith there representing Canada, but neither made the final roster.

The world juniors start on Friday, so it’s an excellent chance to take a look at a player to watch for each team in the Eastern Conference.

Boston Bruins: James Hagens, C, USA

The Bruins haven't had high-end prospects at this tournament in quite some time, but this year, they'll have one of the best forwards at the event and a player who could legitimately come away with the scoring title. Hagens will be the engine for the American team, and he will likely be the player they depend on the most. The shifty, skilled center will be a delight to watch for Bruins fans and USA Hockey fans alike.

Buffalo Sabres: Radim Mrtka, D, Czechia

After drafting Mrtka this past June, Sabres fans will get their first taste of his game against some of the best U-20 talent in the world. Mrtka is poised to play a massive role for the Czechs at both ends of the ice. The Sabres are hoping to see him control play at both ends of the ice with his size, skating and skill.

Detroit Red Wings: Eddie Genborg, LW, Sweden

While they have a number of really solid prospects at the world juniors, Genborg might play the biggest role of any as he looks to be a top-six player for Sweden. This could be a preview for the Red Wings, as they hope Genborg can play a complementary role in the top six, bringing his physicality and finishing ability we've seen from him over the last couple of years.

Florida Panthers: Linus Eriksson, C/LW, Sweden

Linus Eriksson will play a sound, two-way game for Sweden, giving them reliable depth minutes and showcasing his versatile game. The Panthers prospect won't amaze you with any one skill or trait, but he is a capable player in many situations. Sweden will lean on Eriksson when they need someone to make the right play at the right time.

Montreal Canadiens: Aatos Koivu, C, Finland

While Canadiens prospects Michael Hage or LJ Mooney might be the more skilled prospects to watch, the importance of Aatos Koivu to the Finns, given the absence of Konsta Helenius, means we should see plenty of Koivu. He will be tasked with playing big minutes in all situations, and he will also take on a bigger leadership role without Helenius there. Habs fans will have plenty to watch, but Koivu should be at the top of the list.

New Jersey Devils: Kasper Pikkarainen, RW, Finland

The Devils only have one player at the world juniors this year, and it's physical forward Kasper Pikkarainen. He should be a solid role for Team Finland, and it will be important for him to get back to his scoring ways after a slow start in the Liiga so far. Pikkarainen has a very good shot, and he can be a load to handle.

New York Islanders: Victor Eklund, RW, Sweden

With Matthew Schaefer playing like a true No. 1 in the NHL, the Islanders will be looking to their other two first-round picks to provide some hype at the world juniors. Kashawn Aitcheson will patrol the Canadian blueline, and he should provide some fun defensive play. Victor Eklund will be one of the driving forces for Sweden offensively. Along with Anton Frondell (CHI) and Ivar Stenberg (2026), Eklund will be part of potentially the most dangerous forward group in the tournament.

New York Rangers: EJ Emery, D, USA

The Rangers' lone prospect at the tournament is defensive blueliner EJ Emery. He'll look to inflict some pain on opposing forwards when they try to enter the zone and play a physical brand of hockey. Emery knows what he is and isn't going to try to do with the puck. He's all about taking care of his own end.

Ottawa Senators: Logan Hensler, D, USA

Possibly the most versatile blueliner on the American team, the Senators' Logan Hensler will be one of the most interesting players on Team USA. He can play whatever role they ask of him. Whether he plays on the power play or not, Hensler should get the chance to show off his puck-moving ability in a potential top-four role.

Philadelphia Flyers: Jett Luchanko, C, Canada

Each of the last two seasons, Luchanko has started the season in the NHL. Each of those seasons, he winds up back in the OHL and playing at the world juniors. The Flyers' youngster is not a flashy, highly skilled player, but his speed and two-way ability should make him an important player for Canada. He's a veteran at this tournament, which should put him in line for a leadership role.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Harrison Brunicke, D, Canada

On loan from the Penguins, Brunicke won't blow your mind with flashy skill, but he'll be on the ice a lot and consistently make good plays. His game is built on his mobility, and we will see some excellent skating in all three zones. Brunicke will be the stabilizing piece on Canada's back end.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Sam O’Reilly, C/RW, Canada

With his club team's coach running Canada, O'Reilly will have a little extra trust on the bench when big moments come up. His defensive play is sound, and he understands what his coach wants from him in big moments. The Lightning prospect isn't at this tournament because he's the best player Canada had to offer. O'Reilly is here because he knows how to play the role of a bottom-six player and do the little things.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Ben Danford, D, Canada

Maple Leafs fans will be excited to watch their best blueline prospect in years, but the reality is, the less you notice him, the better it will be. Danford is a steady, defensive-minded blueliner who can kill opponents' offensive rushes and quickly turn the play around with good breakout passes. He’s a smart, simple defender who plays an honest game.

Washington Capitals: Milton Gastrin, C/LW, Sweden

The Capitals will surely be watching American offensive blueliner Cole Hutson, but getting the chance to watch Milton Gastrin will be fun for Caps fans as well. Gastrin is a two-way forward who can play any of the three forward positions, and his blend of skating and intelligence allows him to be effective in any role. He’s going to get a chance to play a solid role for Sweden as they look to be one of the top teams in the tournament.

