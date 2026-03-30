Who's Hot And Cold In The NHL: Oilers Back In Control With McDavid, Bouchard Hot Streaks

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Ducks' Gudas Wants To Play In Maple Leafs Rematch 'No Matter What' Despite Injury

Despite his lower-body injury, Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas is putting a bounty on his own head and wants to play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, after sidelining captain Auston Matthews for the rest of the year in the first meeting.