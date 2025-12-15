Latvia Unveils Roster for the 2026 World Juniors

Latvia has released its roster for the 2026 World Juniors. The team brings an experienced group, with 14 players returning from last year’s tournament.
Up front, Bruno Osmanis stands out as one of the key players. He has earned a regular role in Sweden’s second division this season, making him one of the players already competing at the professional level. With his strong playmaking ability and hockey sense, he has been able to contribute offensively even against pros, recording nine points in 19 games.
On the blue line, draft-eligible Alberts Smits is an important piece. He's a well-rounded defenseman with offensive upside and a 6-foot-3 frame. That combination has earned him a spot with Jukurit in Finland's top league, where he often logs more than 20 minutes per game. This year's World Juniors feature several intriguing draft-eligible players, and Smits is one of them.
Goaltenders
Ivans Kufterins, 2007
Nils Roberts Maurins, 2006
Mikus Vecvanags, 2006 (Drafted 2024 round 5 #134 overall by Montréal Canadiens)
Defensemen
Reinis Auzins, 2007
Oskars Briedis, 2006
Harijs Cjunskis, 2006
Rolands Naglis, 2007
Matiss Osans, 2006
Krists Retenais, 2006
Krisjanis Sarts, 2007
Alberts Smits, 2007 (2026 NHL Draft)
Darels Uljanskis, 2006 (Drafted 2024 round 7 #214 overall by Anaheim Ducks)
Martins Vitols, 2006
Forwards
Kristers Ansons, 2006
Rudolfs Berzkalns, 2008 (2026 NHL Draft)
Dmitrijs Dilevka, 2006
Karlis Flugins, 2007 (2026 NHL Draft)
Martins Klaucans, 2008 (2026 NHL Draft)
Antons Macijevskis, 2006
Olivers Murnieks, 2008 (2026 NHL Draft)
Roberts Naudins, 2008 (2027 NHL Draft)
Bruno Osmanis, 2006
Roberts Janis Polis, 2007 (2026 NHL Draft)
Maksims Pumpins, 2006
Daniels Serkins, 2007
Markuss Sieradzkis, 2006
Toms Trockis, 2006
Kristians Utnans, 2007
