Latvia Unveils Roster for the 2026 World Juniors

Latvia has released its roster for the 2026 World Juniors. The team brings an experienced group, with 14 players returning from last year’s tournament.

Up front, Bruno Osmanis stands out as one of the key players. He has earned a regular role in Sweden’s second division this season, making him one of the players already competing at the professional level. With his strong playmaking ability and hockey sense, he has been able to contribute offensively even against pros, recording nine points in 19 games.

On the blue line, draft-eligible Alberts Smits is an important piece. He’s a well-rounded defenseman with offensive upside and a 6-foot-3 frame. That combination has earned him a spot with Jukurit in Finland’s top league, where he often logs more than 20 minutes per game. This year’s World Juniors feature several intriguing draft-eligible players, and Smits is one of them.

Latvia’s 2026 preliminary World Juniors roster

Goaltenders

Ivans Kufterins, 2007

Nils Roberts Maurins, 2006

Mikus Vecvanags, 2006 (Drafted 2024 round 5 #134 overall by Montréal Canadiens)

Defensemen

Reinis Auzins, 2007

Oskars Briedis, 2006

Harijs Cjunskis, 2006

Rolands Naglis, 2007

Matiss Osans, 2006

Krists Retenais, 2006

Krisjanis Sarts, 2007

Alberts Smits, 2007 (2026 NHL Draft)

Darels Uljanskis, 2006 (Drafted 2024 round 7 #214 overall by Anaheim Ducks)

Martins Vitols, 2006

Forwards

Kristers Ansons, 2006

Rudolfs Berzkalns, 2008 (2026 NHL Draft)

Dmitrijs Dilevka, 2006

Karlis Flugins, 2007 (2026 NHL Draft)

Martins Klaucans, 2008 (2026 NHL Draft)

Antons Macijevskis, 2006

Olivers Murnieks, 2008 (2026 NHL Draft)

Roberts Naudins, 2008 (2027 NHL Draft)

Bruno Osmanis, 2006

Roberts Janis Polis, 2007 (2026 NHL Draft)

Maksims Pumpins, 2006

Daniels Serkins, 2007

Markuss Sieradzkis, 2006

Toms Trockis, 2006

Kristians Utnans, 2007

