    • Powered by Roundtable

    Latvia Unveils Roster for the 2026 World Juniors

    Jacob Smeds
    Dec 15, 2025, 14:15
    Jacob Smeds
    Dec 15, 2025, 14:15
    Updated at: Dec 15, 2025, 14:22

    Latvia has named a veteran-heavy roster for the 2026 World Juniors, highlighted by forward Bruno Osmanis and draft-eligible defenseman Smits, one of the tournament’s most intriguing draft prospects.

    Latvia has released its roster for the 2026 World Juniors. The team brings an experienced group, with 14 players returning from last year’s tournament.

    Up front, Bruno Osmanis stands out as one of the key players. He has earned a regular role in Sweden’s second division this season, making him one of the players already competing at the professional level. With his strong playmaking ability and hockey sense, he has been able to contribute offensively even against pros, recording nine points in 19 games.

    On the blue line, draft-eligible Alberts Smits is an important piece. He’s a well-rounded defenseman with offensive upside and a 6-foot-3 frame. That combination has earned him a spot with Jukurit in Finland’s top league, where he often logs more than 20 minutes per game. This year’s World Juniors feature several intriguing draft-eligible players, and Smits is one of them.

    Finland Unveils Preliminary World Juniors Roster Finland Unveils Preliminary World Juniors Roster Finland has announced its preliminary roster for the 2026 World Juniors. Eleven players return from last year’s team in the group selected for the tournament in Minnesota.&nbsp;

    Latvia’s 2026 preliminary World Juniors roster

    Goaltenders
    Ivans Kufterins, 2007
    Nils Roberts Maurins, 2006
    Mikus Vecvanags, 2006 (Drafted 2024 round 5 #134 overall by Montréal Canadiens)

    Defensemen
    Reinis Auzins, 2007
    Oskars Briedis, 2006
    Harijs Cjunskis, 2006
    Rolands Naglis, 2007
    Matiss Osans, 2006
    Krists Retenais, 2006
    Krisjanis Sarts, 2007
    Alberts Smits, 2007 (2026 NHL Draft)
    Darels Uljanskis, 2006 (Drafted 2024 round 7 #214 overall by Anaheim Ducks)
    Martins Vitols, 2006

    Forwards
    Kristers Ansons, 2006
    Rudolfs Berzkalns, 2008 (2026 NHL Draft)
    Dmitrijs Dilevka, 2006
    Karlis Flugins, 2007 (2026 NHL Draft)
    Martins Klaucans, 2008 (2026 NHL Draft)
    Antons Macijevskis, 2006
    Olivers Murnieks, 2008 (2026 NHL Draft)
    Roberts Naudins, 2008 (2027 NHL Draft)
    Bruno Osmanis, 2006
    Roberts Janis Polis, 2007 (2026 NHL Draft)
    Maksims Pumpins, 2006
    Daniels Serkins, 2007 
    Markuss Sieradzkis, 2006
    Toms Trockis, 2006
    Kristians Utnans, 2007

    Other rosters for the 2026 World Juniors can be found here:

    Canada
    Czechia
    Denmark
    Finland
    Germany
    Slovakia
    Sweden
    Switzerland
    USA  

    USA Hockey Announces 28-Man World Junior Camp Roster USA Hockey Announces 28-Man World Junior Camp Roster Nine gold medalists return as 28 top prospects vie for World Junior Championship spots on home ice. NHL draftees dominate the stacked roster.