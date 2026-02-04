Takeaways from the Ducks 4-2 Win over the Kraken

Alex Killorn: Killorn’s quietly notched four points (2-2=4) in his last five games and continues to gain chemistry with Granlund and Sennecke, doing the thankless deeds on a shift-by-shift basis to bring his line success. In this game, he especially thrived at the offensive blueline. When the team was struggling to advance pucks through neutral, he started looking for those defensemen on the weak side. He made little moves at the bluelines to buy split seconds with the puck and allow his teammates to fill lanes on the rush.