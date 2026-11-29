Gauthier tied the record for NHL goals in a calendar month with 20. His lone goal in this game was the epitome of what makes him such a potent offensive weapon: his unique combination of skill, size, speed, and (of course) his shot renders him an instant offense machine. He displayed layers of in-zone offense in this game that he’d only displayed flashes of to this point in his career and drove/controlled play during several sequences. If he progresses to the point where he’s as dangerous on-puck as he is off, he’ll carry the Ducks offense for years to come (like he did in the month of November 2026).