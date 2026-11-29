Anaheim Ducks
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Takeaways from the Ducks 5-4 Loss to the Kings
Kiyoshi Mio-Reuters Connect
Kiyoshi Mio-Reuters Connect
Nov 29, 2026 6:33 AMPublished Nov 29, 2026 6:33 AM
Reinforced by Ryan Poehling’s return, Anaheim’s shuffled lines sparked an offensive surge, but defensive breakdowns against the rush allowed Los Angeles to clinch the weekend sweep at home.
For the second half of their Thanksgiving weekend home-and-home series against the rival Los Angeles Kings, the Anaheim Ducks traveled north Saturday night hoping to avenge their 5-3 defeat to LA on Friday afternoon.
The Ducks have been sputtering of late, as they entered Saturday having lost five of their previous six games and seven of their last nine.
The Kings entered having won four of their previous five, and a win would inch them closer to the thick of the pillow-soft Pacific Division playoff race.
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The Ducks saw the return of star forward Beckett Sennecke (upper-body) on Friday, and regained another lineup staple on Saturday, as they activated center Ryan Poehling off LTIR, who missed the previous 22 games with a sprained MCL. As a result of Poehling’s activation, the Ducks reassigned forward Nico Myatovic to the San Diego Gulls of the AHL.
As expected after a loss and with Poehling’s return, all four forward lines were shuffled. However, the defense pairs remained the same. Here’s how the Ducks lined up to start this game:
Killorn-Granlund-Sennecke
Gauthier-Poehling-Caulfield
Malott-Washe-Colangelo
Nesterenko-McQueen-Terry
LaCombe-Moore
Solberg-Luneau
Mintyukov-Helleson
Lukas Dostal got the start for the Ducks in this game and saved 26 of 31 shots. He was opposed by Anton Forsberg for the Kings, who stopped 30 of 34.
"I think today was very frustrating. Working our butts off, I thought we played a solid game, coming back into the game," Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier said after the game. "Just giving one up right away (after). It's so frusterating.
"Especially leaving Dosty out to dry with, I don't know how many breakaways and 2-on-1s. I know we have a young group, but the lack of experience doesn't matter when it comes to winning games in this league."
Game Notes
The game flow in this tilt was very much a tale of two halves from an eye-test perspective. The first period and a half were relatively tight-checking, and once LA took a 3-1 lead halfway through the game, the Ducks began taking more chances, which opened up the game significantly for each side.
Rush Defense: Three of the five goals the Ducks allowed in this game were due to breakdowns against the rush. The Kings recognized instances where Anaheim’s defensemen were activated in the offensive zone, and when pucks changed possession, LA flew wingers to neutral to ignite a rush with a Ducks forward, as a high F3 left to actively defend a rush, acting as a defenseman.
Cycle: The Ducks did well at points to sustain offensive zone pressure. They utilized their defensemen lower in the zone and sent forwards to the tops of the circles and across the top in attempts to open up lanes for passes and shots alike. Anaheim also did well to win pucks back and elongate their zone time.
LA’s focus was on blocking those perimeter shots, which they were successful at a high percentage of the time. Forsberg was able to track shots within the zone and square up on the occasions where the Ducks did manufacture a dangerous interior shot.
Beckett Sennecke and Cutter Gauthier: The Ducks’ star forwards delivered as such in this game. Sennecke’s first game back from injury wasn’t his best outing on Friday, but in this game he was cleaner with his puck decisions and found ways to penetrate a stingy Kings 200-foot defensive effort. His slip passes under defenders’ sticks on breakouts and after entry generated several rush chances for Anaheim in this game.
Gauthier tied the record for NHL goals in a calendar month with 20. His lone goal in this game was the epitome of what makes him such a potent offensive weapon: his unique combination of skill, size, speed, and (of course) his shot renders him an instant offense machine. He displayed layers of in-zone offense in this game that he’d only displayed flashes of to this point in his career and drove/controlled play during several sequences. If he progresses to the point where he’s as dangerous on-puck as he is off, he’ll carry the Ducks offense for years to come (like he did in the month of November 2026).
Lukas Dostal: This was another roller coaster game for the Ducks’ No. 1 netminder. He allowed some early goals that he didn’t stand too much of a chance to stop and kept the Ducks within two goals late in the second and early in the third when the team in front of him was giving up countless odd-man rushes and breakaways.
However, when timely saves were needed, and he was called upon to make a game-changing stop, he came up short. A percentage of the responsibility is on him to make difficult saves at key times or find a way to swallow a shot from the faceoff dot, and he wasn’t able to make enough of those plays in this game.
The Ducks will look to return to the win column with a couple of days of rest, as their next opponent to come to Honda Center will be the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.
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